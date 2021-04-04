"It's Conor being Conor" - Michael Chandler reveals what he thinks about the Irishman's 'McGregor belt' proposal to the UFC

The idea of Conor McGregor getting his own UFC belt doesn't seem outlandish to Michael Chandler. The Irishman's star power warrants such treatment by the promotion, according to Chandler.

Conor McGregor's most recent pay-per-view (UFC 257) became the second highest-selling event in the company's history. Even though McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Michael Chandler believes the Notorious One is still the biggest draw in combat sports.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Chandler gave his take on Conor McGregor's belt proposition:

"You can say what you want about Conor, but dude's the biggest combat sports icon on the planet... he will be for the foreseeable future."

Michael Chandler is set to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 on May 15th. The lightweight belt will be on the line in Chandler's second UFC outing. If victorious, the former NCAA Division-1 wrestler wants to compete with Conor McGregor down the line.

"I want to share the Octagon with Conor McGregor, sooner or later. So we will see what happens after I beat Charles Oliveira. How many fights it'll take we'll see."

Texas is in for a show! Which fight are you looking forward to most? 🍿



[ #UFC262 On-Sale | Friday at 10amCT ] pic.twitter.com/BN7r5JwW1i — UFC (@ufc) April 1, 2021

Michael Chandler wants to fight Conor McGregor in November this year

Conor McGregor has signed on the dotted line to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The trilogy fight is set for July 10th and is expected to be hosted at T-Mobile Arena. The Irishman recently made the fight announcement via Twitter:

The fight is booked!

July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about.

Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut pic.twitter.com/bdFlGyN3i1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2021

Much like Jorge Masvidal's BMF belt (UFC 244), Conor McGregor wants the UFC to create his own strap. For his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor wants the promotion to roll out the rose gold 'McGregor belt'.

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

If Conor McGregor secures the win in his forthcoming rubber match with Poirier, Michael Chandler would like to put the lightweight title and 'The McGregor belt' on the line in the fall of 2021.

"I think it's kind of a cool idea and I'd love the prospect of him beating Dustin Poirier... and me putting my belt on the line; you know, November/December, him putting the Conor McGregor belt on the line. I'd love a Patek rare belt to add to my collection.

If he wins the lightweight belt at UFC 262, Michael Chandler believes it will be Conor McGregor standing across from him for his first title defense.



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/qOrzFkMy2W — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 30, 2021