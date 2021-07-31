"It's dark" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Conor McGregor's controversial deleted tweet about Khabib Nurmagomedov's father

Conor McGregor's recent tweet about Khabib Nurmagomedov's father went viral online moments after he decided to delete it.

The 33-year-old Irish superstar received a ton of flak from fans and fellow fighters for disrespecting the unfortunate death of the legendary coach.

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley also expressed his shock over McGregor's tweet.

Speaking to his coach Tim Welch in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, O'Malley joked about the idea of adding "dark humor" to his podcast, which caused him to recall McGregor's controversial tweet.

O'Malley, however, also acknowledged that the Irishman's words were not funny at all.

"Khabib said 'good always defeats evil. Very happy for Dustin Poirier', and Conor said 'COVID is good and father is evil?', because (Khabib's) dad died from COVID. That's fu***d up. It is dark. He deleted it, but it's fu****g Conor (so everyone took a screenshot)," said O'Malley.

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about Conor McGregor's tweet below (from the 4'40" mark):

While O'Malley has often stated that he is a Conor McGregor fan, the 26-year-old steered clear from offering any kind of support to the former two-division champ.

O'Malley is coming off a win over Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. He is riding a two-fight winning streak and has established himself as one of the most popular fighters in the bantamweight division.

When Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov invited Conor McGregor to his house in Dagestan

Although Conor McGregor called Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov a "sniveling coward" in the build-up to UFC 229, the late Dagestani preferred to forgive 'The Notorious' and make peace with him.

Nurmagomedov said he invited McGregor to his house because his religion taught him to show grace.

"Today, I invited Conor to our home... Yes (I forgive him). It's all in the past, we should not stop there. Life goes on. Our religion should show grace, not only in words, but also in deeds. If he comes (to Dagestan), you will see that. He will be our dear guest," said Nurmagomedov.

Never forget that even after everything that was said in the buildup to Conor vs Khabib, Abdulmanap was willing to invite Conor into his home and offer forgiveness #UFC #MMA #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/ERxKTeb5dd — Clinch Perfect Podcast (@ClinchPerfect) July 27, 2021

Nurmagomedov tragically passed away last July. He died from post-COVID complications.

Surprisingly enough, Conor McGregor also deleted one of his tweets in which he sent condolences to Nurmagomedov following his demise.

The tweet from Conor sending his condolences to Abdulmanap last year has just been deleted in the last hour: pic.twitter.com/2aoRFUAPSr — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 27, 2021

