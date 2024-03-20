"It's embarrassing" - Dillon Danis reacts to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal matchup, goes on to predict the fight

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal throwing down this summer under boxing rules does not entice Dillon Danis it seems.

At a red carpet event tied to former teammate and longtime friend Conor McGregor's Hollywood debut in the remake of Road House, Danis was asked a multitude of questions by MMA Fighting.

When asked for his thoughts on the looming June 1 clash between Diaz and Masvidal, Danis said:

"I don't know. It's embarrassing. They both suck so, you know, I don't know. They're both so unathletic and s*****. It's embarrassing, I think Masvidal beats him pretty handily. I think he's more athletic. I think Nate is kind of out of it, he's CTE brain dead. But yeah, I don't know.

"I think it's bulls***. It's a money grab just like the [Mike] Tyson and Jake Paul s*** but it is what it is, you know. Fair play to them I guess, you know. They should be fighting MMA. Why are they fighting in boxing, you know? Because UFC doesn't want to put it on, you know."

Check out the clip of Dillon Danis discussing Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 below

Nate Diaz and his multiple paths to redemption

There are multiple ways that the former UFC lightweight title challenger can earn a redemptive victory here in this looming performance.

The 38-year-old will look to tie up his series with Masvidal, albeit in another combat sport. Diaz and 'Gamebred' threw down in November 2019 in what was the inaugural BMF title fight. Masvidal would garner the win by way of a third-round doctor stoppage and claim the strap in the main event of UFC 244.

There is another tendril of redemption here for Diaz, who will also look to garner his first ever pro boxing win in his sophomore contest in the ring.

The Stockton native dropped a unanimous decision last August when he collided with Jake Paul. Despite being dropped by 'The Problem Child' during their contest, Nate Diaz was able to encroach to the final bell in his pro boxing debut.

Rebounding from the points defeat to Paul and establishing a .500 record in the sweet science provides another chance at redemption for the Stockton star.

Nate Diaz has a chance, in the coming weeks, to garner his first win over Jorge Masvidal and his first overall win under professional gloved boxing rules as well.

