"It’s not fair” - Islam Makhachev’s ex-teammate sounds off on Ilia Topuria possibly fighting for the lightweight title next

Islam Makhachev is reportedly not willing to face Ilia Topuria next. 'La Leyenda' recently vacated the featherweight title after knocking out Max Holloway at UFC 308, with the Spaniard having his eyes set on securing a coveted second UFC title.

With few options for Makhachev to face outside of a clash with Topuria, fans and pundits alike are pushing for the fight to be made. But Josh Thomson, Makhachev's ex-teammate, believes it would be unfair for the former featherweight champion to fight for the title next.

His belief was centered around Makhachev being matched up with two 145-pound fighters in his lightweight title reign, namely Alexander Volkanovski and Topuria. Thomson shared his opinion during a recent episode of the Weighin' In podcast, co-hosted by iconic MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy, saying this:

"[Makhachev] is having to fight two 145-pounders. To me, it's not fair. Give him the guys that have not had their opportunities yet in the 155-pound division. Have Ilia Topuria fight one of those 155-pounders. If you fight one guy and beat him at 155 [pounds], then I'm like, 'Alright.'"

Catch Josh Thomson discuss Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria below (1:01:05):

Islam Makhachev's ex-teammate hints at Ilia Topuria running to lightweight to avoid Jean Silva

Jean Silva is one of the most exciting prospects in the featherweight division right now. He recently defeated Bryce Mitchell, a former opponent of Ilia Topuria, at UFC 314 via submission in a statement-making performance.

Some pundits believe Silva could be a future UFC champion given his well-rounded skill set and aggressive style of fighting. Moreover, PFL pundit and analyst Josh Thomson, Islam Makhachev's former teammate, believes that Silva is the reason that Topuria moved divisions.

'La Leyenda' has claimed that the brutal weight cut to make 145 pounds, as well as his desire to become a UFC double champion, were the reasons for his move to lightweight. But Thomson isn't so sure.

Following UFC 314, the MMA analyst took to X to share the following:

"Let me just ask you guys this, did Ilia Topuria flee to get away from guys like this? 'Cause he didn't clear out his division. I know it's probably a little controversial... Bottom line is there was still work to be done at 145 pounds for Ilia Topuria, and Jean Silva looked fantastic tonight. Jean Silva made it look a lot easier than Ilia did fighting Bryce Mitchell. That should tell you a lot."

Catch Islam Makhachev's ex-teammate discuss Ilia Topuria below:

