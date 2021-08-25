"It's the hardest fight for Kamaru at welterweight" - Khabib Nurmagomedov previews Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently offered his two cents on one of the most highly anticipated title fights of the year. The impending welterweight scrap between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will mark a rematch after their initial meeting at UFC 245 in 2019.

In a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked to take his pick ahead of their fight. Saying the rematch against Colby would be his toughest test yet, Khabib admitted that Usman would have to work very hard to win.

"It's the hardest fight for Kamaru at welterweight. I saw him in Dubai a week ago and I told him that. He understands this very well and is training hard. I think he has a good chance to win. He has improved his striking technique. He knocks everyone out. Not everyone likes Colby, but he knows how to fight. And he'll show up to this fight," declared Khabib Nurmagomdeov.

Watch Khabib's preview of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 below:

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov overestimating Colby Covington?

Several fighters have echoed the same sentiment as Khabib Nurmagomedov, suggesting that Kamaru Usman may be in for his biggest test yet. The big-wigs of the game seem reluctant to underestimate 'Chaos.' However, at this point, a loss for 'The Nigerian Nightmare' seems highly unlikely.

He has been running riot in the UFC welterweight division ever since he made his way to the top of the food chain. Usman's upcoming fight against Covington will mark his second rematch with a former foe. After sending Jorge Masvidal sprawling on the mat at UFC 261, Usman is now looking to do the same to Colby.

The problem, however, arises when one considers their previous meeting in the octagon. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' controlled every facet of the fight effortlessly. In all reality, the hype around their bad blood and history is much greater than the competitive merit that this fight has to offer.

Although 'Chaos' will certainly pose a stouter threat to Usman compared to 'Gamebred,' Usman seems destined for a win.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh