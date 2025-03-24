“It's been an honor to fight here” - Jonathan Di Bella thankful to showcase his skills in Japan’s rich martial arts culture 

Jonathan Di Bella opened up on the "honor" of fighting in Japan.

Last Saturday represented a memorable moment in Di Bella's fighting career. The Canadian-Italian striker was featured on the stacked ONE 172 fight card inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Di Bella capitalized on the opportunity presented, defeating Sam-A Gaiyanghadao by unanimous decision for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

Following ONE 172, Di Bella had this to say during the post-event press conference about his experience fighting in Japan:

"My background is in Kyokushin karate, which is based in Japan, so I just wanted to give a warm welcome to the fans. And you know, it's been amazing here, and it's been an honor to fight here, especially where my roots of karate are from, and that was an honor."

Jonathan Di Bella was tasked with slowing down the momentum of Sam-A. The 41-year-old turned back the clock in 2024, defeating Akram Hamidi in Muay Thai (first-round knockout) and Zhang Peimian in kickboxing (unanimous decision).

Di Bella's latest win has provided him an opportunity to recapture the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world title later this year.

Watch the ONE 172 post-event press conference featuring Di Bella below:

Jonathan Di Bella destined for rematch against Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella's first two fights in ONE Championship were wins against Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams for the strawweight kickboxing world title.

In June 2024, Di Bella's world title reign ended after he lost his gold on the scales and dropped a unanimous decision loss against Prajanchai in their match for the vacant crown.

Since then, Di Bella has bounced back from his lone promotional defeat with unanimous decision wins against Rui Botelho and Sam-A.

Following his interim title win at ONE 172, Di Bella is expected to face Prajanchai later this year to determine the undisputed strawweight kickboxing king.

Prajanchai last fought on Feb. 7, defending his Muay Thai strap with a fourth-round knockout win against Ellis Badr Barboza.

The two-sport world champion holds promotional records of 5-1 in Muay Thai, one loss against Joseph Lasiri, and 2-0 in kickboxing.

Watch the entire replay of ONE 172, including Di Bella's win against Sam-A below:

