"Now it's just like a pathetic Mac" - Belal Muhammad reacts to Conor McGregor posturing at Max Holloway through the TV, claims 'Blessed' would 'piece the Irishman up'

Belal Muhammad believes Conor McGregor is desperately seeking attention as his popularity and mystique as a fighter have slowly started to fade. The welterweight contender pointed out that McGregor has lost his last two fights and said it has affected his aura, making him look like an ordinary fighter.

Belal Muhammad has reacted to Conor McGregor stalking Max Holloway down via his television screen during UFC Fight Night 197: Holloway vs Kattar. According to 'Bully B', McGregor's actions are 'stupid' and it seems like he's trying hard to draw attention towards himself. Muhammad said McGregor used to be good at mental warfare but he isn't anymore.

According to Muhammad, if Conor McGregor were to fight Max Holloway right now, 'Blessed' would 'piece him up.' He said the Irishman must return to the octagon and prove himself once again by picking up a win if he wants to remain relevant as an elite fighter.

Muhammad had this to say about 'The Notorious':

"I think for McGregor it's kind of like the attention. When you're in the public eye, when you have all the hype and people put you on this pedestal... once you start losing you're like 'hey, how come they are not talking about me?' and that's why he's always doing random things whenever these guy are fighting. When Max Holloway is fighting, he's posting a video of him looking him down, it's stupid. It's not even creative anymore. He used to be witty, he used to be good but now it's not really nothing special. You got finished two times in a row and you don't have that "I'm a double champ" anymore. If he were to fight Max Holloway, he'd piece him up right now. I think he needs to come back, win a fight, prove himself again because his last win was against Donald Cerrone and Cerrone's not the same guy he was. It's not the same Mystic Mac. Now it's just like a pathetic Mac," Muhammad said on UFC Unfiltered.

Conor McGregor hints at potential timeline for octagon return

Conor McGregor recently hinted that he's pondering a potential octagon return in mid-2022. The Irishman has been ruled out of action this year following the leg break he suffered at UFC 264 back in July. After surgery and a seemingly successful rehabilitation process, McGregor seems to be in a much better condition right now and has even started doing light pad work.

In a recent tweet that he later deleted, the Irishman said there's still a lot of fire in his belly and he's aiming to return in 2022.

