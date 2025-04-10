“It's a lot of work here” - Roman Kryklia ready to get right back down to business after knockout performance at ONE Fight Night 30

Roman Kryklia claimed he's "ready to fight next weekend" if ONE Championship presents another opportunity.
Last Friday, April 4, Kryklia ended his extended layoff at ONE Fight Night 30. He last fought in the ONE Fight Night 17 main event, securing a heavyweight Muay Thai title-winning knockout against Alex Robberts in December 2023.
This time around, the Ukrainian powerhouse was tasked with defending his heavyweight Muay Thai strap against Lyndon Knowles. Kryklia avoided any significant damage and secured a highlight-reel first-round knockout win.
Following his destructive performance, Kryklia did an interview with the South China Morning Post and had this to say about what's next:
"I'm waiting so much for invitations that ONE Championship will invite many new heavyweights. I'm ready for Muay Thai, for kickboxing, light heavyweight, heavyweight. So it's a lot of work here, and I'm ready to fight next weekend. So just invite me."
Roman Kryklia and Nico Carrillo secured $50,000 performance bonuses for their knockout wins at ONE Fight Night 30. Another significant result at last Friday's event was Regian Eersel defending his lightweight kickboxing world title with a decision win against Alexis Nicolas in their trilogy bout.
The replay of ONE Fight Night 30, including Kryklia's highlight-reel first-round knockout, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Watch Kryklia's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:
Roman Kryklia's undefeated run in ONE Championship
Between 2019 and 2022, Roman Kryklia established a ONE Championship kickboxing record of 5-0, including wins against Guto Inocente and Iraj Azizpour. Four of his five outings ended with a knockout.
Kryklia's five-fight kickboxing run led to him capturing the ONE light heavyweight world title and the Heavyweight World Grand Prix title.
In December 2023, the 33-year-old showcased his striking skills in Muay Thai with a second-round knockout against Alex Roberts. Kryklia recently extended his undefeated promotional run with the previously mentioned knockout against Lyndon Knowles.
Kryklia is undoubtedly the greatest light heavyweight and heavyweight striker in ONE history. The 6'7" powerhouse now awaits his next challenger.
Watch Kryklia's knockout against Knowles below: