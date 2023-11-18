“It’s a mess!” - Tawanchai atomizes watermelon with scientific right hook

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set for a massive showdown at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Across the ring from him will be former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

This bout for the ages between two all-time greats is considered to be a pivotal match-up in modern Muay Thai. Fans, pundits, and fighters are absolutely divided on who will come out victorious on this one. Both Tawanchai and Superbon are head and shoulders above their peers in almost every aspect of the game.

One such aspect is power. In a recent video released by ONE Championship, we saw the defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion smashing a watermelon with his bare fist:

"Like a wrecking ball! 💥🍉 Witness Tawanchai’s explosive power when he takes on Superbon at ONE Friday Fight 46! @tawanchay_pk"

The young Thai world champion said this after reducing the watermelon into bits:

"I used the wrong side. I should have used the left hook. Oh ****! It's a mess."

Just imagine if he used his power hand, his left hand, to punch. The watermelon would have exploded along with the man who was holding it. The chances of that happening are slim but not zero. We've seen the Thai world champion end fights and send grown men into orbit with that piston-like left hand.

Fans are reacting to the video in various ways in the comments section:

@art.fart59 was being comedic with his comment:

"Imagine the bike owners asking who made this mess and tawanchai walks up 💀"

@elchinothebeaner and @aly___.s have similar comments:

"dat boy strong 😳💪🏽🥊"

"Wow boy is strong 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@helexia said what we all were thinking:

"Now do the left hook! 🙌❤️🙌"

Don’t miss ONE Friday Fights 46, which will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.