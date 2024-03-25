"It's natural" - Coach Christian Knowles says comparisons between Jonathan Haggerty and brother Freddie are warranted

With everything that Jonathan Haggerty has achieved under the ONE Championship banner, his name and stature certainly means a great deal.

That, however, also means there is a lot to live up to for his younger brother, who is just getting started in the same promotion where his sibling is a two sport world champion.

Freddie Haggerty is an exciting prospect in ONE at just 19 years old, and while he is ready to take his career step-by-step, he also knows that his surname will add additional pressure and eyes on to anything he does.

Christian Knowles, who is the head coach for both fighters, believes that Freddie deserves a tremendous amount of credit for how he has handled this extra weight.

Following a succesful debut in the promotion for Jonathan Haggerty's younger brother, Knowles told Wesley 'Gunman' Graham all about the mindset that he sees:

"I think it's natural that there's a comparison between the two. I think it's great and I'm so impressed with how Freddie has handled it, like he just took it in his stride, there a lot of pressure on there for a young man, and you wouldn't have known it, he wouldn't have known it in the corner, he was just absolutely buzzing to get the job done and get out there."

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty was proud of his brother in his ONE debut

As Christian Knowles stated, if Freddie was feeling any extra pressure, it didn't show at ONE Friday Fights 49.

His second round finish over Dankalong Sor Dechapan was cold, composed and capped off a great start to life in the promotion.

Side-by-side with his brother inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Freddie introduced himself to the fans as a fighter that regardless of his surname, is worth keeping tabs on.

The Haggerty name appeared to spur the young striker on if anything.

He knows he has big shoes to fill, but in order to do that, all he can do is focus on being the very best version of himself.