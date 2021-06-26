"It's a nonstop war out here" - Nate Diaz gives a shoutout to Anthony Pettis following the loss at PFL 6 

UFC welterweight stalwart Nate Diaz recently took to social media to offer some words of encouragement to former contemporary Anthony Pettis.

Diaz's post on Instagram came on the heels of Pettis' split decision loss at PFL 6 at the hands of Raush Manfio.

Nate Diaz (left) & Anthony Pettis (right) [Image Credits- @natediaz209 on Instagram]

Nate Diaz reposted a video that was initially posted by a fan, seemingly reminiscing about his fight against Anthony Pettis back in 2019 at UFC 241.

The video saw Pettis showboating in his fight against Diaz, followed by Diaz indulging in the same in his most recent fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Anthony Pettis mounts a failed comeback

Hoping to bounce back from a loss in his PFL debut, the Milwaukee native took on Raush Manfio. However, the Brazilian managed to outbox the 34-year-old, putting an immense amount of pressure on him.

Hoping to make his way into the playoffs, Pettis went into the fight thirsting for a KO or submission.

But it was just not his day, for as the fight wore on, the pressure that Pettis had started to lay onto Manfio faded soon enough, offering the Brazilian an opportunity to bounce back. Two judges scored the fight 29-28 for Manfio, while one scored it 29-28 for Pettis.

Anthony Petttis in the twilight of his career?

The spotlight shone on Anthony Pettis as he made his way into the PFL. The former UFC lightweight champion forayed into the promotion with huge expectations. However, his time in this environment has not been ideal.

Coming off a series of unanimous decision wins against the likes of Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono, 'Showtime' was expected to hit the ground running.

However, in what was a rather disappointing debut, Pettis suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Clay Collard.

Clay Collard gets a 2nd knockdown!!! Can Pettis survive the 2nd round?!?!#2021PFL1

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

🌎 https://t.co/T11Ogp2ycR pic.twitter.com/IDS9fOS5rV — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

The fight against Pettis marked Collard's debut in the promotion as well, and it could not have gone any better. Collard was the aggressor right from the outset and folded Pettis into his will soon enough.

Having suffered yet another setback, Anthony Pettis will be forced to take a long hard look at his prospects in the combat sports community.

