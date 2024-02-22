"It's not a problem at all" - Jamahal Hill reassures doubters of Achilles recovery ahead of UFC 300 main event against Alex Pereira

Jamahal Hill is set to make his return to the octagon when he faces Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 300. The former light heavyweight champion vacated the title after tearing his Achilles tendon in July and has not competed since capturing the belt at UFC 283 last January. 'Sweet Dreams' recently revealed that the injury is not an issue at all heading into his upcoming title bout.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the No.1-ranked light heavyweight addressed those with concerns that he is rushing back, stating:

"I'm not rushing back. I've been training, I've been sparring, I've been at a full go now for a few weeks now. There's been no setbacks. Nothing hindering anything. When I'm saying full go, I mean this is me doing everything full speed, full on like I would when I normally train. So, there's no concerns. My Achilles is not an issue. It's not a problem at all."

Hill discussed his recovery process, noting that he did not know what to expect before adding:

"The minute this happened, I jumped in immediately with the best. I got the same doctor Kobe Bryant had. The same doctor Aaron Rodgers had. I relocated, brought myself with members of my team out here to Las Vegas to be with the very best in this field in my recovery, with my treatment, with everything, so I can have all the best resources at my disposal. Everything locked in so I can make sure that my leg is good, that I'm back, that I can be the fighter and the athlete that I am."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments on his health ahead of UFC 300 below (starting at the 29:25 mark):

Hill acknowledged that the road back to recovery has been a long process. He revealed that his recovery process included strength and conditioning five days a week and physical therapy 10 times a week, twice a day.

Jamahal Hill defends UFC 300 amid criticism

Despite being stacked from top to bottom, UFC 300 has faced criticism from fans. Jamahal Hill, who is set to face Alex Pereira in the main event, defended the card on his YouTube channel, stating:

"It's crazy to see how a card can be stacked. The main card literally has a former champion or champion in every single fight and some even facing former champions in every single fight in the main card. Each one of the prelims is worthy of being its own separate main event and people are crying. Like, let's really be real. It's really, really crying because you had unreal expectations for something."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments on UFC 300 below (starting at the 21:05 mark):

UFC 300 has 12 announced fights with 11 current or former undisputed champions on the card, plus Justin Gaethje, who has been an interim lightweight champion and 'BMF' champion. Despite the stacked nature of the card, UFC President Dana White has faced criticism from fans that 'Sweet Dreams' feels is unwarranted.