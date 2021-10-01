"It's up to the UFC now" - Vicente Luque believes he should be matched up with Nate Diaz next

Vicente Luque wants the UFC brass to match him up against Nate Diaz next. The Brazilian believes a fight with the younger Diaz brother would bring fireworks to the octagon.

Speaking with Brendan Schaub on an episode of Food Truck Diaries, Luque stated he wants to fight the Stockton native in an out-and-out stand-up war. 'The Silent Assassin' knows Diaz would turn up to trade blows and put on a show for the fans.

"The UFC knows I want that fight. Apparently, Nate also wants that fight. So, you know, it's up to the UFC now... What really makes sense with this fight is that we both have the ingredients to make the fight of the year. I'm not gonna try to go out there and take him down. I know that. Even though it could be a good game plan, I throw that to the garbage."

Vicente Luque has been on a campaign for a fight with Diaz since last year. The veteran acknowledged Luque's callouts with a recent tweet. The TUF Season 5 winner posted a video from the UFC Vegas 5 presser, where Luque called him out for a battle inside the octagon. He hinted that he'd be open to fighting the top-five welterweight.

"So let's fight"

Nate Diaz also recently suggested that his much-awaited return will take place in December. While he did not reveal an opponent, it would certainly be interesting to see him in action against Vicente Luque.

Vicente Luque believes fight with Nate Diaz would bring him closer to the title

Luque has solidified himself as a top-tier welterweight by lining up an impressive four-fight winning streak. His stellar resume certainly warrants a title shot. However, in order to solidify himself as the next title challenger over Leon Edwards, Luque believes a remarkable win over Nate Diaz is needed.

"I know that the title is a possibility, but Nate Diaz is the kinda fight that I would never pass, you know. I definitely want to fight him... Right now, it's me, there is [Leon] Edwards, we are kind of like, seeing who is gonna be next for the title. If I have one more fight and I beat a guy like Nate, I think that's the end of the discussion."

Watch Vicente Luque's interview with Brendan Schaub on Food Truck Diaries below:

