"It's weird to agree with Ben Askren" - 'Funky' gets fans wondering about Conor McGregor's salary after Irishman's 0-5 stint as TUF coach so far

Conor McGregor sent fans into a frenzy when it was announced that he had been roped in as a coach in the ongoing season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite Michael Chandler. However, things haven't been going the Irishman's way.

McGregor's team of bantamweight prospects have lost all five of their fights against Chandler's team of UFC veterans so far. With 'Iron' now 5-0 up against 'The Notorious' as a coach, former UFC welterweight Ben Askren recently asked how Conor McGregor was paid to come on the show since he looked remarkably uninterested.

After the MMA-based Instagram page @mmapack re-posted Askren's tweet, fans expressed their opinions on the question in the comments section.

One fan took a mild jab at 'Funky' while agreeing with him and wrote:

"Its weird to agree with Ben Askren."

Another fan pointed out:

"He don’t even corner his fighters really. Kinda just runs around the octagon and yells."

One fan criticized Conor McGregor for his aloofness and wrote:

"Mike is a great coach. Conor doesn’t give a damn."

One user opined:

"Let's be real. Connor ain't much for MMA anymore."

Another fan defended Conor McGregor and wrote:

"Tbf to Conor he got some fucking ass prospects."

Another user agreed and wrote:

"He’s super invested in them during their fight prep, and he’s gone to the house twice now to bond with them. Like what ?"

Screenshots from @mmapack on Instagram

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler on TUF 31: Latest updates

The 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF)is now in its fifth week and Conor McGregor is yet to celebrate a win with his team. His team of bantamweight prospects are currently 0-5 down against Michael Chandler's team of UFC veterans.

In the latest episode of TUF 31, UFC veteran Brad Katona fought prospect Carlos Vera in an exciting bantamweight contest. Katona used his superior ground game to control Vera for two rounds and secured a unanimous decision victory. With the win, the Canadian UFC veteran secured a spot on to the bantamweight semifinals.

FIGHTING LTD @fighting_ltd 🥊 @ufc Conor McGregor wanted 3 rounds in the latest TUF fight between Carlos Vera and Brad Katona Conor McGregor wanted 3 rounds in the latest TUF fight between Carlos Vera and Brad Katona 😤🥊 @ufc https://t.co/R8sO4VTNsb

Interestingly, Katona trains at the same gym as Conor McGregor, SBG Ireland, and is managed by the Irishman's stable Paradigm Sports Agency. He previously won The Ultimate Fighter 27 in 2017, before fighting in the UFC from 2018-2019, where he racked up a less-than-impressive 2-2 record.

So far, the five winning fighters are lightweights Roosevelt Roberts and Austin Hubbard and bantamweights Timur Valiev, Cody Gibson, and Brad Katona.

In the next episode, team Michael Chandler will trust Kurt Holobaugh to get their sixth consecutive win against team McGregor's Lee Hammond in a lightweight contest.

Poll : 0 votes