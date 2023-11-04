"It's a weird combination" - When Conor McGregor and Jon Jones trolled MMA reporter over his outfit

Today, Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are among the rare few to have won world championships across multiple divisions in the UFC. The Irishman is known for being the first simultaneous two-division champion in the promotion's history, while Jones recently fulfilled his destiny by capturing heavyweight gold.

However, back in 2014, things were vastly different. McGregor had yet to win either the featherweight or lightweight title, while Jones was the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. Both men had key matchups coming up at the time, with Conor McGregor scheduled to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 178.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones was gearing up to take on then-undefeated Olympian, Daniel Cormier in a grudge match booked for UFC 182. Ahead of their respective bouts, all four men took part in a promotional press conference that included a moment when a reporter asked both McGregor and Jones to rate his outfit.

Conor McGregor, who prides himself on his fashion sense, said the following:

"You look alright. If I'm being perfectly honest, the green shirt with the grey suit, it's a weird, kind of, combination."

Expand Tweet

This drew a humorous comment from Jon Jones, who, while laughing, advised the reporter to dispose of his clothing:

"Hey, you asked. Don't do that again. You need to burn that sh*t right now."

Both McGregor and Jones went on to defeat their respective opponents, with the Irishman sparking Dustin Poirier with a TKO early in round one, while Jon Jones outwrestled and outhustled a game Daniel Cormier to score a convincing unanimous decision win.

Conor McGregor's rivalry with Dustin Poirier

After knocking him out with supreme ease at UFC 178, Conor McGregor placed Dustin Poirier firmly in his rearview mirror. He never expected to cross swords with him again. However, years later, the two would clash again, this time in the main event of UFC 257. McGregor expected an easy win, reminiscent of his first one.

However, Poirier had evolved as a fighter, adopting the Philly Shell to deflect punches with his shoulders, elbows, and the top of his head while standing in the line of fire to land devastating counterpunches. Furthermore, he began using calf kicks, which from southpaw, easily targeted the outside of McGregor's lead leg.

Poirier would score a second-round TKO, and disagreements regarding McGregor's promise to donate to the former's Good Fight Foundation led to a personal feud that culminated in a trilogy bout, which McGregor also lost via TKO after breaking his leg.