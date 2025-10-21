"It’s about who’s the best in the world" - Tom Aspinall gives honest take on Jon Jones matchup, says it’s about who’s best today

Tom Aspinall agreed that Jon Jones did not have to fight him for legacy. But the Brit only wanted to face Jones to show the world that he is the better fighter of the two.Aspinall repeatedly called out Jones, who held the heavyweight crown at that time, for a title unification bout. However, 'Bones' dismissed the then-interim champion and went on to defend his belt against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, securing a third-round knockout victory. According to the American, Aspinall added nothing significant to his legacy.A month later, Aspinall made an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored and gave his thoughts on the situation with Jones:''I agree with a lot of what Jon says. When you put the resumes next to each other, his resume is far superior to mine. The risk/reward for both of us, his risk is he has everything to lose. He's amazing at everything.''The 32-year-old added by claiming that he posed a threat to Jones' octagon record:''No, but I'm way younger and way more athletic and way bigger. I possess a power that he's never seen before or even come close to, but like I said, I completely agree with everything that he says in terms of resume. But it's not about Jon's resume. It's about who's the best in the world right now, and I think it's me.&quot;Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (via Red Corner MMA X post):Eventually Jones retired from the sport earlier this year after seemingly avoiding a fight with Aspinall. As a result, Dana White crowned the Brit as the new undisputed heavyweight kingpin. He is now set to make his first title defense against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 this Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.Tom Aspinall wants to rematch against a top contender nextIn a recent episode of Fight Lab with Adam Catterall and Paul Craig on TNT Fight Sports' YouTube channel, Tom Aspinall expressed his admiration for Alexander Volkov, whom he submitted at UFC London in 2022. The Brit wishes to face Volkov if they both win their upcoming fights:''He's looked really good. Like, I knew how good he was when I was fighting him. Do know what I mean? I knew he's really good. He's the tallest guy in the UFC. He's 6'7&quot;. That actually is untrue. He's actually 6'9&quot;...He's really, really tall, really rangey, loads of experience. Done everything that there is apart from winning a UFC heavyweight title. And I think that if he wins this fight and I win my fight tt's going to be a match on the card. I think so. But I think winner versus winner, either way it goes in both fights.''