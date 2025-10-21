  • home icon
"Tom's a lot more clinical" - Tom Aspinall’s father downplays Ciryl Gane threat ahead of UFC 321 clash

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 21, 2025 02:09 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) faces Ciryl Gane (right) at UFC 321. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Tom Aspinall's father, Andy, recently shared his thoughts on his son's upcoming fight against Ciryl Gane. He expressed confidence that Gane's skill set does not pose a threat to Tom.

After Jon Jones' retirement, Tom became the new heavyweight champion. He is set for his first title defense against 'Bon Gamin' in the main event of UFC 321 this coming weekend. In the UFC 321 Countdown video on YouTube ahead of the bout, Andy previewed his son's matchup against Gane, who has previously fought for the title twice:

"Ciryl Gane is a good point fighter to me... He finishes his fights, but he takes a lot of shots to finish people. Tom's a lot more clinical. I don't think [Gane's] skill set will cause him issues at all."
Check out Andy Aspinall's comments on Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane fight below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Tom Aspinall previews Ciryl Gane matchup

While Andy Aspinall was dismissive of the idea that Ciryl Gane could pose a threat to Tom Aspinall, his son thinks differently.

In a recent appearance on the ShxtsNGigs podcast, the UFC heavyweight champion shared his thoughts on facing Gane and highlighted the strengths of the Frenchman:

"I think this is just another fight for me. I'm not like, I don't like to put that kind of pressure on myself. It's just like, 'I've got to fight, I've got an opponent, we've got to work towards that.' Cyril's like really good as well. So he's good. And I think he brings a whole new challenge that I've not really had before. The same that I have with him. He's just like, his style is different to a lot of heavyweights. He moves really well, he's nimble, super fit, super athletic" [H/t: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Gane is currently on a two-fight winning streak, with his latest victory being against Alexander Volkov at UFC 310 last year, where he secured a split decision win.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
