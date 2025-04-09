“It was not a surprise for me” - Regian Eersel admits familiarity with Alexis Nicolas’ style was a huge factor in his trilogy win 

Regian Eersel "knew what to expect" from Alexis Nicolas following their first two fights.

At ONE Fight Night 30, Eersel was featured in the co-main event for a trilogy bout against Nicolas. The latter won their first meeting before Eersel bounced back in the rematch to regain the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

'The Immortal' ended the three-fight series with a second consecutive decision win. The result left the lightweight kickboxing crown vacant due to Eersel missing weight.

During an interview with ONE, Eersel reacted to his trilogy bout win against Nicolas by saying:

"He was well prepared, Nicolas. He hit me also with some good kicks. So props to him. I respect him, but it was not like a surprise for me, because I already fought him twice, so I knew what to expect. Yeah, it went good."

Regian Eersel's win against Alexis Nicolas was one of two world title fights at ONE Fight Night 30. In the main event, Roman Kryklia defended his heavyweight Muay Thai world title with a first-round knockout against Lyndon Knowles.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 30, including the previously mentioned world title fights, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel reveals words of encouragement he told Alexis Nicolas

Alexis Nicolas delivered a life-changing performance when he shockingly defeated Regian Eersel in their first fight. The Frenchman must now return to the drawing board after consecutive defeats for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

Following the trilogy bout, ONE Championship posted a video of Eersel embracing Nicolas. 'The Immortal' revealed what he told his recent opponent:

"It's his second loss against me, he started crying, so I said 'Listen, this is a setback, you know?' This is part of life. We are fighters. You have to overcome your setbacks and come back harder, you know."

Regian Eersel holds promotional records of 9-1 in kickboxing and 3-0 in Muay Thai. The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion looks to regain his kickboxing strap next time out after being dethroned due to a weight miss for ONE Fight Night 30.

