"It will be nice to see him come back and get the title" - Darren Till voices his support for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor hitting rock-bottom after two consecutive losses against Dustin Poirier wasn't happy viewing for Darren Till.

The 28-year-old Brit thinks it's "sad" how McGregor's career has gone downhill. Voicing his support for the Irishman, Till said he wants to see McGregor make a strong comeback and once again capture the UFC title.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Till stated:

"I want him to get back (to his best). I'm a fan of him. I'm a fan of everyone in the sport, I'm a fan. If I don't like you at all, I'm (still) a fan... I want Conor to come back. I'm a fan. It's sad to see a guy who was so at the top, and now... it's not like he's at the bottom. He has got fu****g all the money, got a lovely family and all that. But it will be nice to see him come back and get the title maybe."

Watch Darren Till talk about Conor McGregor in the video below (from 2:21:30):

Following his loss to Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor is now ranked No.9 in the lightweight division. With only one win in his last four fights, the former two-division champion sees himself at the lowest point of his MMA career.

Conor McGregor is targeting a return in 2022

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

Conor McGregor suffered a horrific leg break in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He has received a medical suspension of six months, which will keep him out of action until January 2022 unless he receives clearance from an orthopedic doctor.

In his recent Q&A session on Twitter, 'The Notorious' claimed that he is "improving rapidly" and expects himself to return to full fitness by next year.

2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy!

I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded! https://t.co/uqDKEk3XtF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Amid his long recovery, McGregor has kept himself busy in the gym.

While it's confirmed that McGregor will not be competing inside the octagon anytime soon, he has promised to participate in a wheelchair boxing match this year for charitable causes.

McGregor is likely to take on comedian Al Foran in either October or the following two months of 2021.

Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2021

