"Izzy's last fight was garbage" - Michael Bisping discusses whether Israel Adesanya should remain top-ranked middleweight

Israel Adesanya's ranking as #1 in the new ESPN middleweight rankings does not sit right with Michael Bisping.

The former UFC middleweight champion does not agree with the latest ESPN rankings that put 'The Last Stylebender' on the #1 spot ahead of the current champion Sean Strickland. In the latest episode of his podcast with co-host Anthony Smith, he spoke about why he believes 'Tarzan' is the only one worthy of being in the top spot at the moment:

"What it comes down to is being effective in a fight, being able to beat the other person in a fight. This isn't a ranking for style points, this isn't a technique standpoint. This is the fighter's ability and Sean clearly showed, four rounds to one, almost finished him in the first, it's crazy, he was clearly the better fighter."

He continued:

"And that's not the conversation we're having, because the reality is, you're only as good as your last fight. Izzy's last fight was garbage, he never showed up."

Michael Bisping believes Israel Adesanya got dominated for 4 rounds out of the 5 in the fight and did not have an answer for Strickland's style. For that reason, the Englishman belives that Adesanya is undeserving of the #1 spot.

Michael Bisping reveals why Israel Adesanya lost to Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya fought Sean Strickland on home soil as a massive favorite to win the fight at UFC 293. However, against all the odds, the American put up the performance of a lifetime to dominate 'The Last Stylebender' for the entire fight and win by unanimous decision. Michael Bisping, reacting to the fight, gave his thoughts on what Adesanya did wrong:

"Israel Adesanya and I'll choose my words carefully, but he never really showed up. The man is a superstar, Izzy never showed up. He was too sure of his ability to counterstrike. He was too sure that his speed and the power that he possessed, he would be able to back up and then boom catch Strickland as he's coming in. Well that wasn't the case."

He also stated that Adesanya had no plan B, so he did not switch up his tactics in the fight and looked like a deer caught in the headlights. The New Zealand native did not speak to the media following his loss and has continued to maintain silence.

