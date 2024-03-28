Jack Della Maddalena discusses battling a nasty staph infection before his UFC 299 fight with Gilbert Burns

Jack Della Maddalena took on former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 in what was the biggest fight of the Australian's career to date.

The surging welterweight contender proved he belongs at the elite level with a superb performance against an always-dangerous Burns, finishing the Brazilian in the third round via TKO.

In the weeks after the fight, Della Maddalena disclosed that he suffered a broken arm during his UFC 299 clash with 'Durinho'. During an even more recent appearance on the Grin Reapers podcast, the No.5 ranked welterweight contender shared that he had been battling a staph infection prior to the fight.

His coach appeared alongside him on the podcast and said this about the Australian's infection:

"Let's be honest, you limped onto the plane with staph. He limped onto the plane on antibiotics the Wednesdays before fight week. We've got guys pulling out of fights two weeks out with staph... Jack was never going to pull out."

The welterweight contender continued:

"I think it was really sore on the weekend before, and it had gotten quite a lot better. So I was thinking that the antibiotics were obviously working... It was like a little pimple-thing on my knee."

Watch Jack Della Maddalena discuss his staph infection below from 29:25:

Gilbert Burns reflects on his loss to Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 299 played host to a number of incredible matchups, with the main card featuring several fights that saw the old guard facing off against the new.

One such matchup was between surging contender Jack Della Maddalena and perennial contender Gilbert Burns. The Australian entered the octagon on a six-fight winning streak, whereas 'Durinho' was 3-2 in his last five bouts.

After a competitive opening two rounds, the 27-year-old was able to land a perfectly-timed knee as Burns attempted a takedown. The strike hurt the Brazilian badly before he was finished on the ground.

The former title challenger has now shared his thoughts on the defeat and said the following:

"He broke his arm, maybe the first or second kick that I threw. The guy didn't show it. I'm a big fan now already of Jack. I really like the guy, I like his style... This guy is the real deal, I hope he does well."

Watch Gilbert Burns reflect on his loss to Jack Della Maddalena below: