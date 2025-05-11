Jack Della Maddalena seemingly shares two-word reaction to fan advice about Belal Muhammad ahead of UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena received a warning from a fan ahead of his fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. Muhammad will make the first defense of his 170-pound title while Della Maddalena competes in the first five-round fight of his UFC career.

Muhammad has promised fireworks ahead of the clash, predicting a finish and claiming he’s the best striker in the division. That being said, a fan thought it was befitting to warn Della Maddalena that Muhammad would shoot for a takedown in the fight. The Australian delivered a quick two-word response, writing:

"Thanks, mate."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's interaction with the fan below:

Muhammad banks on pressure, pace, and grind to suffocate his opponents. While he has been dominant on the ground, his talk this week suggests a shift in tone. The UFC welterweight champion has predicted a knockout win against Della Maddalena.

Meanwhile, Della Maddalena carries a strong seven-fight win streak going into UFC 315. With five finishes in that stretch, the Australian has proved his mettle as a finisher and will be looking forward to delivering a statement win against Muhammad.

Israel Adesanya backs Jack Della Maddalena to dethrone Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

Israel Adesanya has thrown his support behind Jack Della Maddalena to dethrone Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 with a knockout finish. While many expect Muhammad’s wrestling to be the difference over five rounds, Adesanya sees the power and precision of Della Maddalena as the real threat.

The Australian enters as the underdog but boasts a reputation for violent finishes. This marks Muhammad’s first title defense, and while he’s looked sharp in recent outings, Della Maddalena is coming off a statement win against former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

Previewing the fight on his YouTube channel, Adesanya said:

“Fu*king Jack Della Maddalena, and new baby! I believe in them things [Della Maddalena's boxing], man. Let’s go, Jack.”

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (16:50):

