Jackie Buntan hyped for Muay Thai bouts at ONE on Prime Video 1, offers predictions

ONE Championship strawweight competitor Jackie Buntan may not be competing in this weekend’s epic doubleheader featuring ONE 160 and ONE on Prime Video 1. However, the American will have her eyes glued to the highly anticipated events.

Buntan sat down with ONE Championship to offer her predictions for some of the bigger fights going down as part of the promotion’s Amazon Prime Video debut. Buntan started with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship contest between reigning champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and No. 5 ranked contender Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison:

“This is an insane matchup. I'm a huge fan of both. Nong-O is one of my favorites to watch, but I think Liam has proved himself time and time again why he deserves this opportunity. I think Liam can take it.”

Going with Harrison in the evening’s co-main event, Jackie Buntan turned her attention to the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal match between ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ‘The Baby Face Killer’ Savvas Michael.

“A clash of two different styles from two powerhouses. As exciting as Rodtang is, I see the work Savvas puts out of the circle, and you can tell how hungry he is, I think Savvas has the tools to take this one.”

Jackie Buntan picking Demetrious Johnson to win over Adriano Moraes

After picking two sizeable underdogs, Jackie Buntan was asked about the fight that is on everyone’s mind - the eagerly-awaited rematch between ONE flyweight titleholder Adriano Moraes and flyweight superstar Demetrious Johnson. Speaking to ONE, Buntan believes that ‘Mighty Mouse’ will come back stronger than ever following his shocking loss to Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021:

“This is fireworks all around. I believe this fight came really go either way, but I’m betting on DJ. After every loss, a great fighter – like DJ – always comes back better in every capacity.”

And there you have it. Jackie Buntan is rolling with the underdogs at ONE on Prime Video 1. While Harrison and Michael are significant underdogs, the rematch between Moraes and Johnson is fairly even.

