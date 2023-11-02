Jake Paul has 10-word response after Conor McGregor's UFC payouts are revealed in court documents

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has made his name off the back of stars who once competed in the UFC’s octagon. Currently, he holds wins over Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

One name called out on numerous occasions by ‘The Problem Child’, unsurprisingly, is Conor McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ remains the UFC’s biggest star and drawing card, but as of yet, Jake Paul has not been able to tempt him into the ring.

Back in August, prior to his clash with Diaz, Paul claimed he was the “biggest fight” out there for McGregor.

Today, though, rather than taking a shot at McGregor’s fighting abilities, ‘The Problem Child’ has instead seemingly taken a shot at his bank balance.

It was revealed earlier by MMA blog Bloody Elbow that details of payouts for a number of the UFC’s top stars had been revealed via the current antitrust lawsuit that has been filed against the promotion.

One of these stars was Conor McGregor, with the released documents revealing that the Irishman had earned nearly $20m for his first nine bouts in the octagon, including his clashes with Jose Aldo and Nate Diaz.

While ‘The Notorious’ may well have earned more than this for his bouts with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald Cerrone, the surprisingly low-sounding number piqued the interest of Jake Paul.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a now-deleted taunt at McGregor that stated a simple 10-word response.

“This is f*cking hilarious and sad at the same time.”

Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor: How much does ‘The Problem Child’ earn from boxing?

Jake Paul took to X earlier today to taunt Conor McGregor for the seemingly low payouts that the Irishman earned during his earlier years with the UFC.

This isn’t the first time that ‘The Problem Child’ has hit out at the UFC’s pay structure, with some lower-end fighters reportedly earning as little as $12k for an octagon appearance.

Whether the YouTube star has a fair point or not is up for debate, but there’s no disputing that ‘The Problem Child’ has been able to make big money from his own boxing career.

According to reports, Paul was hoping to clear a whopping $10m for his win over former UFC star Nate Diaz this summer, while he earlier claimed that he’d made upward of $30m for his clash with Tommy Fury in February.