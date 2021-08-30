Jake Paul asks Tyron Woodley to get the tattoo and post it on his IG fast if he wants a rematch

Jake Paul picked up a split decision win against Tyron Woodley to maintain an undefeated professional record. Woodley wasn't happy with the ruling and demanded an immediate rematch against Paul in the post-fight ring interview.

Jake Paul says Tyron Woodley better get the tattoo fast, post it on his Instagram, and maybe they’ll talk about the rematch #PaulWoodley — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul agreed to a rematch against Tyron Woodley on one condition - Woodley needs to tattoo "I love Jake Paul" on his thigh. Following up on his comments, 'The Problem Child' agreed to consider a rematch if Woodley got a permanent tattoo and posted it on his Instagram. However, Jake Paul urged 'The Chosen One' to hurry up as he was already looking for new opponents. Apparently not very keen on the rematch, Jake Paul said in the post-fight interview:

"I'm taking on world champions, five-time UFC champions in my fourth fight, selling out arenas in my hometown. You know if Tyron Woodley gets the tattoo, he better get it fast cause otherwise we're gonna book a different opponent. I told him if he wants to get the tattoo, put it on his Instagram, permanent tattoo, then maybe we'll talk about it. But to be honest I won convincingly. Um, we're gonna go back to the drawing board but I think I proved a lot tonight and proved a lot of people wrong."

The tattoo bet between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley

After the fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley was officially announced in July, Paul got Woodley to agree to a bet in which the loser of the fight would get a tattoo paying homage to the winner. As per the bet, if Woodley won the fight, Paul would tattoo "I love Tyron Woodley" and vice versa.

To make sure the loser pays up, Jake Paul even had a renowned tattoo artist present ringside. Ahead of the fight, Jake Paul told Stephanie Haney on an episode of the 3 Things To Know podcast:

"I have a tattoo artist, Tatu Baby, who’s one of the biggest tattoo artists in the world. She’s actually coming down to the fight. She’s going to be ringside for the fight. And after Tyron loses, I’m sending her into his locker room to make him get the tattoo."

