Jake Paul back tattoo: What does the sword tattoo on his back mean?

Jake Paul has a tattoo of a sword that starts from his neck and reaches down to his back. The sword is accompanied by vines, leaves and a banner that reads: 'To Live Ex. Die'. Jake Paul has admitted that the idea behind the tattoo was to represent the proverb, 'you live and die by the sword.' Elaborating further Jake Paul told Romeo Lacoste:

"It's true like you know, sometimes the best things in your life are the ones that are free...yeah what? Sometimes some of the things are like the same things that hurt you. Does that make sense?"

Jake Paul added that another reason for him getting the tattoo was the fact that he gets 'stabbed' in the back a lot. This seems to be a rampant issue in Jake Paul's life as is evident from a 2017 Twitter post in which he talked about getting publicly backstabbed. Jake wrote:

"I promise on my life that I've been publicly back stabbed and betrayed more than any person I've ever met. Have 2 play "victim" and b soft but it is crazy 2 me. I just want 2 change peoples lives 4 the best. The truth always comes out and the great always shine through the lies."

Jake Paul's next fight

After knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson, Jake Paul is set to face former UFC fighter Ben Askren in his next bout. The MMA world will be keenly watching the dual as Jake Paul faces his first opponent with a background in combat sports. Jake Paul is currently 2-0 in his professional career, having defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and Nate Robinson.

However, Jake Paul will certainly be tested in deeper waters when he fights the former Olympian, Bellator, ONE, and two-time NCAA Champion. Providing his take on the subject, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen said:

I mean do you see where your argument has massive problems. Your argument is that Paul who is a legit tough guy – and I am with you on that. Paul is a tough guy; plays a nerd on YouTube (but) he is a tough guy and he clearly works hard. He has some real skills. I agree with you. But you’re now saying that a world-class athlete who’s now going to go and do the same thing that he did, which is work on his hands for a few months (will lose to Paul) – Do you see the problem and the foolishness in your thought?”