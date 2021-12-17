Jake Paul believes MVB belt is more recognizable than WBC, WBO, and IBF, praises designer as 'our generation's Picasso'

Jake Paul says that his 'MVB' belt looks better than the other major belts in pro-boxing and has praised the designer, Alec Monopoly. Paul recently donned the belt at a press conference for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch.

Paul expressed gratitude towards Monopoly and claimed that the $500,000 belt is more prestigious and recognizable than the official boxing belts from the WBC, WBA, and IBF associations.

Jake Paul @jakepaul My “Most Valuable Boxer” belt designed and painted by Alec Monopoly is my $500k Christmas present. It’s hand painted by one of the greatest artists of our generation and features a Hermes Birkin bag sewed into the side as well as a diamond Cartier and Rolex watch. 2 days. My “Most Valuable Boxer” belt designed and painted by Alec Monopoly is my $500k Christmas present. It’s hand painted by one of the greatest artists of our generation and features a Hermes Birkin bag sewed into the side as well as a diamond Cartier and Rolex watch. 2 days. https://t.co/tBNkJjWViC

During a face-off interview with Tyron Woodley and renowned journalist Ariel Helwani, 'The Problem Child' said:

"I gave it to myself... So, Alec Monopoly, basically the only way to describe him is, he is our generation's Picasso, a design and painted it. One of his paintings sell for like $200,000, $250,000. It has the Hermes Birkin bag sown into the side here, and it says, 'Most Valuable Boxer' for Jake Paul and then diamond Rolex, and this is one of many."

"We want to give these belts to the people we think are the most valuable and make a statement... The general public don't know the difference between the WBC, IBF, the WBO belts. So this is something that they can universally recognize."

Watch the full face-off between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, with Ariel Helwani below:

Jake Paul will face Tyron Woodley in a rematch on December 18th in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Paul was initially scheduled to fight British boxer Tommy Fury. However, Fury was forced to pull out of his bout with Paul after injuring his ribs and suffering a chest infection.

Fury's misfortune saw Tyron Woodley capitalize. Woodley has been itching for a rematch with Paul ever since his controversial split-decision loss in their first fight back in August.

Jake Paul wore a ski mask to the press-conference for his fight against Tyron Woodley; 'The Problem Child' revealed why he dressed as a robber

During the press conference for his fight against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul was seen wearing a ski mask along with an all-black costume, representing a robber.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Jake Paul explained why he wore a ski mask to the #PaulWoodley press conference💰 Jake Paul explained why he wore a ski mask to the #PaulWoodley press conference💰 https://t.co/D5r3PFW0sQ

Paul reasoned that, since he's already beaten Tyron Woodley, the second fight will be much easier for 'The Problem Child'. He declared that the rematch is going to be a "bank robbery."

During the press-conference, he said:

"That's why I got the ski mask on. They're going to give me a big bag to go and beat the guy I already beat. This is a bank robbery."

Watch the clip below:

Tyron Woodley wobbled Jake Paul on one occasion in their first fight. The YouTuber turned boxer showed courage and determination to overcome adversity and get a decision victory against a seasoned fighter like Woodley.

Meanwhile, Woodley has vowed to not let the second bout reach a judges' decision. The former UFC champion will be looking for a KO finish come fight night.

Edited by C. Naik