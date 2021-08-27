Jake Paul claims he hasn't been knocked down once in 500 sparring sessions with "way better" fighters than Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has claimed that he has had approximately 500 sparring sessions with boxers who are "way better" than Tyron Woodley, and none of them were able to knock him down.

Paul, who is set to fight Woodley this Sunday, suggested he is using that fact to help him deal with the immense pressure ahead of his boxing showdown with 'The Chosen One'.

Speaking to his brother Logan on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Jake Paul acknowledged that he is fighting someone who has tremendous knockout power, but he has never felt the pressure of losing because he stood toe-to-toe with better fighters than Woodley.

"I just think back to sparring and I think I have sparred at least 500 times in my life and not a single time has somebody hit me where I'm like 'wow! I want to quit, give up'. My knees have never wobbled. I have never even been close to being knockdown and I've been in the ring with people who are way better than Tyron. So I think back to that and I say 'out of 500 times where I've had the chance of the person across from me knocking me out, punch me, (but) not single one of them has ever fazed me, so why in the 501st time, is this fu***** guy, this fu***** chump, why is he gonna be able to do it?' Not gonna happen," said Jake Paul.

Watch Jake Paul make the claim in the video below (from 34:20):

Jake Paul has predicted a second round knockout of Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul is confident it will take him no more than two rounds to breeze past Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' believes the combat sports world hasn't yet seen his full potential, which he plans to put on display on August 29 against Tyron Woodley.

"Tyron Woodley has been boxing for a longer time than me and I will take him out in two rounds. And people are going to come back and watch this interview, and will be like 'goddamn, this fu****g as****e kid who dresses like a douchebag and wears his jewellry and takes people's hats, but has predicted every single fight," said Paul on BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub

Paul is coming off a first-round win over Ben Askren, which was his third professional boxing fight. Before that, he had scored two knockout victories over Nate Robinson and YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh