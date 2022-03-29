"Just shows how much of a p***y Colby is" - Jake Paul fires shots at Colby Covington for filing charges against Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul is not impressed with Colby Covington's decision to press criminal charges against Jorge Masvidal after the two got into an altercation outside a Miami Beach restaurant in March.

"The Problem Child" took time away from preparing for his August return to the boxing ring to address the recent controversy surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars. That event saw Rock make a joke at the expense of Smith's wife and Smith slapping Rock on stage for all to see. Rock laughed the incident off and refused to file charges.

Jake Paul compared the two situations on Twitter:

"Chris Rock didn’t press charges but Colby Covington did lol. Just shows how much of a pussy Colby is. Make Fighters Not Soft Again."

After their incident on March 21, Jorge Masvidal was arraigned on aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges which could result in up to 15 years of jail time. According to police reports, Masvidal approached Covington in the Papi Steak parking lot and punched him twice, fracturing a tooth and cutting his wrist.

This isn't the first time Jake Paul has commented on the street fight between Masvidal and Covington. The morning after Paul said:

"Masvidal is a b**ch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?"

Jake Paul is preparing for an August return to fighting

Paul recently announced via Instagram that he was preparing for his next bout, which will take place in August. The video he posted showed Paul back in the gym working the mitts before declaring:

"August I'm back baby! Let's get it."

Paul's most recent bout was a Dec. 18 boxing match against Tyron Woodley that saw "The Problem Child" KO Woodley in the sixth round. That moved Paul to 5-0 as a pro boxer and 3-0 in 2021. Following that win, Paul said he intended to take some time off to relax, and an August return makes a single fight for 2022 likely.

Interestingly enough, Paul told TMZ Sports this next bout may be MMA. He also said they were looking for his highest profile opponent yet:

“As of yet, I haven’t really fought someone with as big of a name as me, I’ve really done all of the promotion, so I want to fight someone with as big of a name as me and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Watch Jake Paul discuss his next fight with TMZ Sports below:

