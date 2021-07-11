Jake Paul expected to be at UFC 264 to catch Conor McGregor fight live

Where there is hype and action, Jake Paul cannot possibly be far away.

According to a report by Kevin Iole, Jake Paul will be present tonight in the UFC 264 crowd to watch Conor McGregor face Dustin Poirier in the pay-per-view's main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

I'm told that @jakepaul is coming to #UFC264 tonight. More of that stuff — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 11, 2021

Jake Paul earlier shared a story on Instagram where he is seen with his brother Logan Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer implies that they both will be at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

"My brother said that tonight when everyone is chanting 'F*** Jake Paul', he is going to stand up on a chair and orchestrate that like a choir."

The chant Jake Paul mentioned is a reference to what happened when he walked into the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, at UFC 261. The entire stadium erupted in 'F*** Jake Paul' chants, and 'The Problem Child' seemed to be enjoying the attention of a packed UFC crowd and even shared it on his Instagram story.

Jake Paul later had a heated exchange with Daniel Cormier, who was present cageside as a color commentator.

In addition to the Paul brothers, UFC 264 is expected to have a number of elite celebrities in attendance, including Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, Kevin Durant and Dave Chapelle. Former US president Donald J. Trump is also among the A-star names who are expected to be present at the PPV event.

45th U.S. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for UFC 264 this weekend per Dana White. As will Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many others. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021

Kit Harington of Game of Thrones was spotted entering the arena alongside the stars of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

An Always Sunny and Game of Thrones crossover?! Only at #UFC264! pic.twitter.com/FAWyKl4f30 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 11, 2021

Current UFC lightweight champion Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira is also present in the arena to witness the victory of a 155-pound star who will likely be his opponent for the first title defense.

Jake Paul set to flaunt his 'Sleepy McGregor' chain at UFC 264

You cannot expect Jake Paul to let go of an opportunity to make fun of Conor McGregor.

Hours before the Irishman was set to go to battle with Dustin Poirier, Jake Paul posted on Instagram about his new 'Sleepy McGregor' necklace that cost $100,000.

The pendant is basically a miniature replica of Conor McGregor lying unconscious on the ground after his knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

Jake Paul is seen wearing the necklace in a picture he posted at the airport, presumably before boarding his private jet to fly to Las Vegas.

Jake Paul wearing 'Sleepy McGregor' necklace

