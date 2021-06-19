Does Jake Paul have a head tattoo?

Jake Paul reportedly treated himself to a head tattoo after his win over Ben Askren in April this year. The tattoo is inked just above his left ear and features a tiger encircled by a trio of butterflies.

Paul, however, hasn't been too receptive about flaunting his head tattoo. When fans appeared to take notice of it, he posted a picture of the tattoo on his Instagram story and requested them to stop asking about it.

Below is the screenshot of Paul's story. He captioned the picture 'stop asking bout my head tat'.

Screenshot via Jake Paul's Instagram

Throughout his YouTube and boxing journey, Jake Paul has inked numerous other tattoos on his body. According to Body Art Guru, he has 14 more tattoos apart from the one on his head.

Some of his most prominent tattoos include a 'Karma' tattoo which is placed on his right shoulder.

He also has a 'RNBO' tattoo on his stomach, which is an acronym of his clothing brand, "Rise n’ Be Original".

Additionally, he has a tattoo of a sword on his back that initiates from his neck and stretches all the way to his lower back.

When is Jake Paul going to fight next?

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren

Jake Paul is set to go up against Tyron Woodley on August 28 later this year. The 26-year-old announced the fight via his Instagram and noted that the former UFC champion will be the toughest test of his career.

Ahead of the fight, Paul has predicted that he will finish Woodley inside two rounds.

"People haven't even seen my skills or my ability in what I can do. Tyron Woodley has been boxing for a longer time than me and I will take him out in two rounds," Jake Paul told Brendan Schaub.

Paul's last fight was against Ben Askren. He knocked out 'Funky' in less than two minutes of the first round.

Boasting a 3-0 record as a professional boxer, he made his debut against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and defeated him in the opening frame.

Paul then challenged Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. He knocked out the former NBA star in the second round of the fight.

Jake Paul leveled Nate Robinson. pic.twitter.com/lOKfVGgqn7 — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) November 29, 2020

