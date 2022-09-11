"If you do you will have your media credential revoked" - Jake Paul jokes that UFC PR team has warned media to not ask Dana White about his fight with Anderson Silva

Jake Paul has taken another jab at UFC president Dana White. In a recent post, Paul jokingly claimed that the UFC president's PR team told media members not to ask questions about Paul's upcoming fight with Anderson Silva.

Paul's tweet was in response to White's recent comments about the 25-year-old. In a DWCS press conference, the 53-year-old said that he had no interest in talking about Paul and that the media should stop asking him about 'The Problem Child'.

In his Twitter post, Paul said that failure on the journalists' part to follow the instructions could result in them getting their media credentials revoked.

"UFC PR Team to media attending post fight presser: DO NOT ASK our boss Dana about Jake Paul or Anderson Silva. He’s very upset at Jake. If you do you will have your media credentials revoked," wrote Jake Paul.

Jake Paul is scheduled to take on MMA legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match on October 29. The fight will consist of eight three-minute rounds and will take place at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

White was recently asked about his thoughts on the matchup, but the 53-year-old had no interest in discussing that topic.

"I don't care about that. I literally was saying the other day, 'Everybody keeps asking me about Jake. This guy's not even in my sport.'... I don't care," said Dana White.

Watch Dana White shut down questions about Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul suggests a possible boxing match with Nate Diaz after the Stockton native's last UFC fight

Nate Diaz competed in his last contractual UFC fight on September 10. The Stockton native took on fellow MMA veteran Tony Ferguson in the main event and defeated him via a guillotine choke in the fourth round.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Diaz said he was interested in venturing into another sport.

"I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to takeover and own up another sport, how you're supposed to do it. Because Conor McGregor didn't know how to do it and none of these other fighters know how to do it. So, I'm going to go out there, I'm going to take over another profession and become the best at that," said Nate Diaz.

Watch the full interview below:

The statement from Diaz got Paul's attention as he uploaded a video on Twitter suggesting a matchup between him and the 37-year-old.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. https://t.co/wZoKkDbN2s

