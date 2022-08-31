Watch: Frustrated Dana White shuts down Jake Paul questions, says he "doesn't want to talk" about 'The Problem Child' anymore

UFC president Dana White was frustrated with reporters for bringing up Jake Paul during a recent DWCS presser. Speaking of Paul's rumored fight with Anderson Silva, a reporter asked White:

"Are you tempted to...?"

White cut the reporter short and claimed he wasn't tempted to do anything regarding Paul. While the UFC boss understands fans' obsession with Paul, he is exasperated with constant references to 'The Problem Child'.

White claims that the YouTuber turned celebrity boxer has no business with him as he belongs to a completely different sport. The 53-year-old said during the DWCS Season 6, Week 6 post-fight presser:

"Come on, are you serious? No, I'm not tempted to do anything. Stop asking me about Jake Paul, you guys. I don't give a s**t what Jake Paul does. I know you love this s**t and I know it gives you clicks but come on, the guy has nothing to do with my business. Nothing to do with my business. He doesn't fight for me. He's not even in the same f**ing sport as me. I don't wanna talk about him anymore. I don't care."

Watch White's comments on Paul at 12:11 of the clip below:

Speaking about Paul's rumored bout against Silva, White said that the UFC legend could still pose a serious threat to 'The Problem Child'.

Jake Paul continues to take digs at Dana White, undeterred

Dana White and Jake Paul have traded barbs on several occasions in the past. While White usually sounds dismissive of Paul, 'The Problem Child' has launched an active fighter pay campaign against the UFC boss.

Although White is now seemingly done talking about Paul, the YouTuber is undeterred in taking digs at the UFC president. Paul's latest jab at White came in light of seemingly low ticket sales for UFC 279.

'The Problem Child' posted pictures of unsold seats and trolled White for failing to sell tickets at the UFC's home in Las Vegas. Paul wrote on Twitter:

"damn Dana White…looks like u can’t sell tickets in ur own hometown of Las Vegas for UFC 279? Not only do u hold Nate Diaz hostage. Not only do u put him up against a terrible opponent stylistically. But u create the worst PPV card of the year to honor this man? ESPN even on u"

Jake Paul @jakepaul damn Dana White…looks like u can’t sell tickets in ur own hometown of Las Vegas for UFC 279? Not only do u hold Nate Diaz hostage. Not only do u put him up against a terrible opponent stylistically. But u create the worst PPV card of the year to honor this man? ESPN even on u🤣 damn Dana White…looks like u can’t sell tickets in ur own hometown of Las Vegas for UFC 279? Not only do u hold Nate Diaz hostage. Not only do u put him up against a terrible opponent stylistically. But u create the worst PPV card of the year to honor this man? ESPN even on u🤣 https://t.co/HTlfOyFeV0

