Jake Paul must back out of feud with infamous MMA figure, insists Michael Bisping - "He's coming for you, buddy"

Michael Bisping has warned Jake Paul not to mess with Ali Abdelaziz.

'The Problem Child' has constantly been in the headlines for engaging in trash talk with several personalities from the MMA world, including UFC stars like Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman and many more.

Ali Abdelaziz, the owner of Dominance MMA, recently became Paul's latest target. During an interview with Fight Hub TV, 'The Problem Child' slammed Abdelaziz for a comment he made about champion boxer Canelo Alvarez.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping stated that Abdelaziz is not someone to be messed with. Citing an incident involving Abdelaziz slapping Dillion Danis after the latter criticized the popular manager, 'The Count' believes Paul will face the same fate if the two ever meet in person.

Insisting that Paul should avoid feuding with Abdelaziz, the former UFC middleweight champion had this to say:

"I'm telling you right now, Jake Paul. Listen, Ali Abdelaziz has got form and as we saw, [a] black belt under Renzo Gracie, that's legit... Fourth dan in Judo, that's legit as well. And he is a former fighter himself... I never call for violence but certain people need a good old slap and Ali you are the man in my opinion, for doing that. There's been a couple of other interactions as well. So Jake Paul, if you are out there and you see Ali Abdelaziz, he is coming for you buddy!"

Watch Michael Bisping's take on the Paul-Abdelaziz feud (7:30) below:

Jake Paul claims he can beat Canelo Alvarez in three years

Jake Paul has made it clear that he is looking to eventually lock horns with Canelo Alvarez. After the Mexican champion's recent unanimous decision loss to Dmitry Bivol, Paul is even more confident and believes his size advantage will play a crucial role.

'The Problem Child' is around two inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than Bivol. As such, he believes he will have the upper hand when he takes on Alvarez.

"And just like that Canelo Alvarez loses to Dmitry Bivol. A great fight by Bivol. I'm two inches bigger than Bivol, twenty pounds heavier, give me three years, I take out Canelo in the same way. He's on the ropes like he won, he only won three rounds of the whole entire fight."

In the same video, Paul also slammed Eddie Hearn for dismissing the possibility of him ever winning a world title:

"Eddie Hearn, f*** you, you can suck my d***. I'm coming up, beating Canelo in three f***ing years. I put that on my mama. Congratulations to Dmitry Bivol, he showed that Canelo is easily beatable by a bigger man, which is what I have known this whole entire time."

Watch Jake Paul's video below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Canelo Alvarez loses BADLY to Dmitry Bivol Canelo Alvarez loses BADLY to Dmitry Bivol https://t.co/iE4U0jyjpt

