Jake Paul next fight: Who is the Youtuber-turned-boxer likely to fight after knocking out Ben Askren?

Jake Paul has continually grabbed headlines after he knocked out Ben Askren last month. Thanks to his marketability, plenty of YouTubers, boxers, and UFC fighters have called him out for a boxing showdown.

Being 3-0 as a professional boxer, Jake Paul has multiple options to weigh and choose a fight that will help him earn a big payday.

Ever since Paul knocked out Nate Robinson in November last year, his distasteful callouts have been rampant. The 24-year-old has challenged the likes of Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Kamaru Usman, Daniel Cormier, and many more.

However, it goes without saying that a fight between Paul and the aforementioned UFC superstars will not come to fruition any time soon. For his next bout, 'The Problem Child' will most likely want to go up against someone he thinks will be an easier opponent to beat.

The two individuals who Jake Paul might face next:

Although the likes of Tyron Woodley and Tommy Fury have expressed their desire to challenge Jake Paul, the YouTuber will probably end up refusing the fight simply because of their sheer knockout power. After all, a loss would heavily disrupt Paul's plans to establish himself as a legitimate boxer.

That said, the only two logical opponents for Paul are Dillon Danis and YouTuber KSI.

Paul has a history with Danis, the Bellator star who is also Conor McGregor's training partner. Both men have repeatedly exchanged harsh words with each other, which explains their palpable animosity. Moreover, Paul considers a fight against Danis as his opportunity to potentially fight McGregor. According to Paul, McGregor could be the "final boss" of his boxing journey.

Jake Paul would consider retirement after beating “final boss” Conor McGregor 🎮



(via @Marc_Raimondi) pic.twitter.com/1M6AkKqE2q — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 4, 2020

Danis has claimed that Paul offered him a fight when he was medically unfit to compete. Now that he has recovered, the Bellator welterweight fancies a boxing clash against the YouTuber.

you called me out when i was injured now i’m ready and you been quiet let’s box i’m gonna dance on your head. https://t.co/7Gq1Ys6cnq — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 6, 2021

Back when KSI defeated Logan Paul, the rumors of Jake Paul avenging his elder brother's loss were already skyrocketing. Since then, 'The Problem Child' has competed in three professional boxing matches, winning all of them via KO/TKO.

KSI's social media influence is almost as illustrious as Jake Paul's. Should the two YouTubers exchange heavy leather in a PPV event, the potential fight could be a massive hit at the box office.