"I f***ing sprawl and get out of it" - Jake Paul plans to outstrike Nate Diaz if he goes for takedown in potential fight 

Jake Paul recently doubled down on his claim to fight Nate Diaz in the UFC for free in exchange for increased pay and healthcare benefits for fighters. 'The Problem Child' appeared on the FLAGRANT podcast with comedian Andrew Schulz and discussed the potential fight ahead of his showdown against Hasim Rehman Jr. at Madison Square Garden on August 6.

After briefly touching upon his high school wrestling background, Paul was asked how he would deal with the grappling of Diaz, a third-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The YouTuber-turned-boxer noted the Stockton native's last fight against Leon Edwards and how it was contested almost entirely on the feet:

"Just look at his last fight with Leon Edwards... virtually not on the ground at all. My striking I think is better than Nate Diaz. He goes for a takedown, I f***ing sprawl and get out of it, you know? So I wouldn't be worried about that and then I'd just outstrike him."

When asked at what weight he'd like to fight Nate Diaz, Paul stated 175lbs. He revealed that he currently weighs about 196lbs but could make it down to 175 pounds "for the right money." He also noted that considering Diaz fights at welterweight in the UFC, which is 170 pounds, it makes sense for them to clash at 175lbs.

Watch the segment and full video below:

Can Jake Paul outstrike Nate Diaz?

While 'The Problem Child' has been known to polarize the masses through his statements and display total confidence in himself, it may be a stretch for him to claim he can outstrike the Stockton native.

Nate Diaz is a BJJ black belt but also has some excellent boxing supported by his granite chin. Even if Jake Paul lands flush on Diaz, there's a good chance the UFC veteran will absorb the hit. Additionally, if Diaz manages to clip Paul, it will really test the social media star's chin and ability to get hit.

Nate Diaz may seem like a skinny fighter who doesn't have much power, but he's been hailed as an extremely hard hitter by many. Conor McGregor called him the toughest fighter he'd ever faced, and boxer Andre Ward recalled getting hit by Diaz in the gym. Not only does the Stockton native hit hard, but he throws strikes with immense volume.

If Jake Paul intends to stand and trade blows with Nate Diaz, he'd better come prepared for a brawl.

Watch Ward talk about Diaz below:

