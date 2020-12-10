Jake Paul has been private messaging UFC middleweight Uriah Hall on Instagram

Jake Paul has called out several MMA fighters like Conor McGregor, Ben Askren, and Dillon Danis before, but now Uriah Hall is on his hit list.

Ever since Paul knocked out Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, he has been getting a ton of attention. He will no doubt get a big fight next, and it appears he's interested in fighting Hall.

Never wanted to take out trash so bad .. but I’ll have to fight chris first 😂 pic.twitter.com/ck7z6hCagN — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) December 8, 2020

Uriah Hall first tagged Paul in an Instagram story, to which Paul responded:

"U peaked on the ultimate fighter."

"stay off Instagram."

To nobody's surprise, Hall did not take kindly to those words and fired back at him, but also offered to train him, writing:

"Lol my guy your trash."

"But I could probably teach you how to really fight let me know I'm in Dallas."

Hall, of course, nearly won TUF back in 2013 but lost a split decision to Kelvin Gastelum in the finale. The 36-year-old had a highlight-reel KO on the show and has since gone on to be a perennial middleweight contender.

Jake Paul's fighting career

Jake Paul, a 23-year-old YouTuber, first got into boxing after YouTubers in England began calling each other out for fights. So, after KSI called out both the Paul brothers, Logan fought KSI while Jake boxed KSI's brother Deji. Jake went on to win by TKO and turned professional.

In January 2020, he made his pro debut against fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib and scored a first-round TKO. The hope for Jake was to box KSI but he instead boxed former NBA star Nate Robinson, and brutally knocked him out.

Jake Paul issued a challenge to UFC star Conor McGregor after a knockout win over Nate Robinson. pic.twitter.com/KP40uMQOC0 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 30, 2020

There is no question the skillset is there for Paul, however, if he were to fight Uriah Hall or any other fighter, it likely wouldn't end well for him.

Would Uriah Hall fight Jake Paul?

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem likely that this beef will be settled with a fight. Uriah Hall is under contract with the UFC and is unlikely to box anyone at this point.

Middleweights Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman have verbally agreed to fight at UFC 258 on Feb. 13, sources tell @arielhelwani.



The bout would be a rematch, with Weidman having earned a TKO against Hall on the regional scene in 2010. pic.twitter.com/ZsOBHmDZdP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 17, 2020

As Hall also mentions, he is set for a rematch with Chris Weidman in February so his sole focus is on that. Hall is coming off the biggest win of his career as he knocked out Anderson Silva at UFC Vegas 12. If he can get past Weidman, a top-five opponent will likely be next.

So, unfortunately for Paul, the chances of fighting Hall seem slim to none but perhaps he will get to fight Danis or Askren, both of whom seem interested.