Jake Paul reveals unsold UFC 279 seats and trolls Dana White for being unable to sell tickets in his hometown

Jake Paul recently claimed that tickets for UFC 279 are yet to be sold with just over two weeks left before the event. Paul also called out UFC president Dana White for compiling a weak fight card for the last fight on Nate Diaz's contract.

A substantial number of seats are seemingly unsold for the card, which will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 10th. Along with a photo of the seating layout at the arena, 'The Problem Child' wrote on Twitter:

"damn Dana White…looks like u can’t sell tickets in ur own hometown of Las Vegas for UFC 279? Not only do u hold Nate Diaz hostage. Not only do u put him up against a terrible opponent stylistically. But u create the worst PPV card of the year to honor this man? ESPN even on u"

Jake Paul @jakepaul damn Dana White…looks like u can’t sell tickets in ur own hometown of Las Vegas for UFC 279? Not only do u hold Nate Diaz hostage. Not only do u put him up against a terrible opponent stylistically. But u create the worst PPV card of the year to honor this man? ESPN even on u🤣 damn Dana White…looks like u can’t sell tickets in ur own hometown of Las Vegas for UFC 279? Not only do u hold Nate Diaz hostage. Not only do u put him up against a terrible opponent stylistically. But u create the worst PPV card of the year to honor this man? ESPN even on u🤣 https://t.co/HTlfOyFeV0

The UFC 279 pay-per-view will be headlined by a welterweight clash between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. The bout will be the last fight on Diaz's current contract, which he seems keen to exhaust.

White has been widely accused of setting up a weak card to undermine the Stockton slugger's drawing power. However, the card has been slightly boosted with the recent addition of a welterweight clash between Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.

Sources told Dana White shared that Tony Ferguson will go up a weight class for UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas against Li Jingliang.Sources told @marcraimondi both sides have verbally agreed. Dana White shared that Tony Ferguson will go up a weight class for UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas against Li Jingliang.Sources told @marcraimondi both sides have verbally agreed. https://t.co/O2tFjozPQ5

Jake Paul is confident of fighting Nate Diaz in two years

Nate Diaz has previously hinted at a boxing fight against Jake Paul down the line. Paul even offered to fight Diaz for free to help the Stockton native exhaust his UFC contract.

'The Problem Child' recently provided a potential timeline for a boxing match against Diaz. According to Paul, the bout against Diaz is getting closer to materializing and will go down within two years. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is also looking to inch closer to a potential fight against Conor McGregor by defeating Diaz.

Paul said on the TimboSugarShow podcast:

"That's gonna happen [boxing Nate Diaz], in the next two years. It's huge man. It's getting closer and closer to being real. Finally, the UFC got him [Nate Diaz] the fight with Khamzat [Chimaev]... Me vs. Nate will probably be at 180lbs. Then it'll be Jake Paul beats Nate and it gets closer and closer to Conor [McGregor] not being able to duck me anymore."

Watch Paul's appearance on the TimboSugarShow below:

