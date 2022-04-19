Jake Paul's next opponent will be old man Conor McGregor punched - Michael Bisping trolls Paul for choosing old opponents

Jake Paul and Michael Bisping have recently been engaged in a back-and-forth after 'The Problem Child' named 'The Count' as one of the people on his "hit list."

In the latest episode of his podcast, Believe You Me, co-hosted by UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith, Michael Bisping addressed Jake Paul's latest video calling 'The Count' out for a fight. After laughing over the video, the former UFC middleweight champion addressed the callout and hilariously explained how the people on Paul's hit list are old and well past their competitive ages. He said:

"This came about because he [Paul] started talking s**t and said I'm on his hit list. You know who else is on his fu**ing hit list? Oscar De La Hoya. A guy that fought about 145lbs that retired 18 years ago... I don't think he realizes that by calling out a 43-year-old fighter with no knees and one eye, I don't know if he understood; don't you understand, Jake, that you sound like such a little b**ch, a little p***y?

Continuing further, the UFC Hall-of-Famer hilariously suggested who Paul's next opponent would be at the rate he's going:

"He [Paul] just needs to fight a boxer and stop calling out these guys. He started out with Ben Askren who was 37 coming off a hip replacement, then he went to Tyron Woodley who's 40, who's a wrestler with a right hand, now he's calling me out and Oscar De La Hoya. At this rate, the next person he boxes is gonna be the old guy that Conor McGregor punched in the bar!"

Michael Bisping did note, however, that he isn't hating on Jake Paul and appreciates what 'The Problem Child' has done so far for the sport of boxing. The former champion's only grouse is that the 25-year-old is looking for boxing matches against people who are neither his age nor pro boxers.

Watch the segment and episode below:

Jake Paul recently asked the internet whom he should face next

Weeks ago, the YouTuber-turned-boxer hinted that he was returning to the boxing ring in August. However, no further details have emerged of either the opponent or the venue.

In a recent post, 'The Problem Child' took to social media to ask his many followers their opinion on who he should face next. The clip, which shows Paul practicing his skills on a cobra bag, was captioned:

"Someone's getting knocked out in August. Who should it be?"

Watch the clip below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Who should it be? Someone’s getting knocked out in AugustWho should it be? Someone’s getting knocked out in August🔒Who should it be? https://t.co/BBmCNs8iZI

Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis was quick to chime in and reply, claiming a fight against Paul would be "easy money." However, Danis has since deleted the tweet.

Dillon Danis' reply to Jake Paul's post has since been deleted

While there is no word yet on who Jake Paul's next opponent will be, it's unlikely that a fight against the former UFC middleweight champion will materialize.

Not only is Michael Bisping 43 years of age and has been retired for years now, but 'The Count' also famously lost the use of his right eye after Vitor Belfort kicked him in the head during their fight at UFC on FX: Belfort vs. Bisping in 2013.

Edited by Avinash Tewari