Jake Paul slams 'bird-brained' UFC president Dana White for doubting his abilities

Jake Paul considers Dana White and anyone else who questions his fighting abilities to be 'bird-brained'.

It is not a secret that the world of combat sports is divided when it comes to the legitimacy of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul. While one half believes it's not a bad thing if personalities like Jake Paul can draw more fans towards the sport and help make money, the other half believes it is muddying the water when it comes to the authenticity of the sport.

Dana White has made it amply clear over several interviews that he belongs to the second category. In a recent appearance on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, Dana White said he was ready to bet a million dollars that Jake Paul was going to lose the fight against Ben Askren on April 17th.

Addressing Dana White's comments at the press conference ahead of the event, Jake Paul said that the UFC president was sure to lose a million dollars.

"I think it's great. Dana White doesn't talk about really anything besides the UFC, so it goes to show just how big of an event this is. And, again, he is one of the many bird-brained people out there who don't understand that Jake Paul is a real fighter. And, you know, he's gonna lose a million dollars. I challenged him along with Snoop Dogg, to step it up and make it 2 million dollars - put your money where your mouth is. A million dollars isn't that much to Dana White. I'm so confident in my abilities and, you know, it's free promo, so thank you Dana."

Jake Paul challenges Dana White to a boxing match

In the podcast with Mike Tyson, Dana White not only claimed that Jake Paul will lose the fight, but he also said that he was a 'YouTuber' and not a real fighter.

"Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a f***ing boxer. This guy’s a f***ing YouTube kid. The kid that he's going to fight is a wrestler. A real good wrestler, decorated wrestler, but he's actually fought real guys. He's been a world champion in other organizations."

"I hope you can bet on this thing, because I'll bet a million dollars that he loses this f***ing fight. Bet a million dollars that he loses this fight. I hope we can bet on this."

Advertisement

In response, Jake Paul took to Instagram to make a 'Winner Takes All' bet by doubling up the amount and making it $2 million, just like he said in the press conference. He also challenged the UFC president to a boxing fight.

Jake Paul is set to fight Ben Askren in an 8-round boxing match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on April 17th, 2021 under the banner of Triller Fight Club.