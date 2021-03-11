Jake Paul reacts to Dana White's comments, campaigns for a boxing fight against the UFC president

Jake Paul has created a buzz in the MMA and boxing community after his vicious knockout victory against former American professional basketball player Nate Robinson. Since the exhibition, Paul has attempted to coax several fighters across both disciplines into signing a money-fight with him. However, the 24-year old has also received much criticism for being in over his head. One such critic is UFC president Dana White.

Slated to fight former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren on April 17th, Jake Paul presumably spends most of his time training. But Dana White doesn't seem too impressed with the 'Problem Child.' During a recent conversation with Zab Judah on the "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson" podcast, White was seen slamming Jake Paul for his inability to box.

“Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a fucking boxer. This guy is a fucking YouTube kid. Zab, no bullshit. You are hanging out with the kid, you know him; you’re saying he can fight? So the kid he is going to fight is a wrestler, decorated wrestler. But he has actually fought real guys. He has been a world champion in other organizations in MMA. I hope you can bet on this thing because I will bet a million dollars that he loses this f***ing fight. I bet a million dollars that he loses this fight.”

Did Jake Paul respond?

Being the social media marketer he is, Jake Paul was quick to post a reaction to Dana White's comments by urging him to increase the amount to $2 million. This is what his Twitter post read:

"Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a “Boxer” and me a “YouTuber”

Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a “Boxer” and me a “YouTuber”🤡 pic.twitter.com/QoHnbRvpHl — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Ben Askren seems to be prepping up for his showdown against Paul as well. Recently taking to his Twitter, 'Funky' posted sparring footage of himself putting in some serious work ahead of his bout on April 17th. Go ahead and catch it here!

Bens sparring is on point. But the question seems to be - slow motion or real time? Check out the vlog and you decide. On April 17th it’ll be nothing but real time and JP won’t be able to keep up.



Thanks @CoinFlipATM for sponsoring. https://t.co/WiJKohOeq2 pic.twitter.com/vrChi1ME9k — Funky (@Benaskren) March 1, 2021

With Jake Paul's inexperience against professional combat artists being an area of concern, the YouTube star will be looking to enter the squared-circle at least well trained in boxing.

But does he have what it takes to cut it against seasoned professionals like Ben Askren?

Leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!