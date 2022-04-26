Jake Paul starches Tommy Fury - Brendan Schaub and Luke Thomas believe 'The Problem Child' will beat 'TNT'

Jake Paul is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about people in combat sports today. After a successful career as a YouTuber, 'The Problem Child' made his way into combat sports through boxing. While his fights have all been against non-boxers, his knockout of Tyron Woodley has made many take notice.

Last year, Paul set his sights on Tyson Fury's brother Tommy Fury, but the fight was called off owing to an injury the Brit sustained in training. 'TNT' was recently seen in the ring on the undercard of his brother's heavyweight title fight against Dillian Whyte. The younger Fury sibling won his bout and proceeded to call out Jake Paul in an attempt to end their unfinished business.

Brendan Schaub discussed the potential fight on his podcast The Schaub Show featuring MMA journalist and analyst Luke Thomas, who said:

"I might favor Jake Paul over Tommy Fury next, to be quite honest with you. If they fought, I think I'm ready to make that move."

Schaub chimed in, saying:

"Yeah, me too... I made that move six months ago. I think Jake starches Tommy Fury, yeah, I think he knocks him out in the third or fourth round."

Watch the segment and full episode below:

Brendan Schaub warns Jake Paul against "poking the bear" Michael Bisping

Jake Paul recently called out UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. The two have engaged in a constant back and forth over the past couple of weeks.

michael @bisping Jake Paul @jakepaul .@Bisping post legal confirmation that you are not under UFC contract and I will get you a contract. You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls. And we fight where I tell you we fight. .@Bisping post legal confirmation that you are not under UFC contract and I will get you a contract. You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls. And we fight where I tell you we fight. Jake The Pretender Paul @jakepaul first it was fight me, then was show me you can get licensed and now it’s show me you’re not under contract. Mate I wouldn’t give you the steam off my piss.Just accept the Anderson Silva fight which I KNOW for a fact has been offered. Jake??? twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Jake The Pretender Paul @jakepaul first it was fight me, then was show me you can get licensed and now it’s show me you’re not under contract. Mate I wouldn’t give you the steam off my piss.Just accept the Anderson Silva fight which I KNOW for a fact has been offered. Jake??? twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Like many in the MMA community, Brendan Schaub suggested Paul should pursue a fight against Anderson Silva instead, who is currently actively competing in boxing, as opposed to a retired 43-year-old fighter who has lost vision in one eye.

However, the former UFC heavyweight did acknowledge that Paul is known for taking smart fights, and Silva is not the smartest fight out there if he wants to win. Additionally, Schaub warned 'The Problem Child' about taking the banter with Michael Bisping too far:

"I do not think Anderson Silva is a smart fight and I know [you're] poking the bear, this f***ing British bear in Michael Bisping; be careful, dude. I know he has one eye, but I came up with Bisping - he's a f***ing monster, dude, if you poke that f***ing British bear."

Michael Bisping revealed that a combat sports commission was willing to grant him a license to box Paul but has also outright denied his interest in fighting 'The Problem Child'. It's perhaps more likely that the American will fight Tommy Fury next than Anderson Silva.

Edited by Avinash Tewari