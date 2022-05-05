Jake Paul shows support for Tony Ferguson following company callout, urges fans to listen to the UFC vet

YouTube megastar and professional boxer Jake Paul has once again taken aim at the UFC and president Dana White. In the aftermath of UFC lightweight star Tony Ferguson criticizing the UFC and White, Paul has lent his support to 'El Cucuy.'

During his UFC 274 media day session, Tony Ferguson jibed at the UFC and White for not letting him compete in professional sports outside the organization.

Ferguson referenced White's recent statements regarding the ongoing MMA vs. boxing fighter pay debate. White notably suggested that top-tier boxers are overpaid. Expressing his disagreement, Ferguson revealed that he’d told the UFC boss that he wanted to compete as a boxer. He alleged that White shot down the idea:

“I think we’re underpaid, personally. I’m gonna be real. I’m not gonna say it too much. You know what I mean? ... I wanna go play baseball. I wanna do other pro sports. I'm an athlete. I grew up playing different sports, at a very high level. I won a state championship football ring right here, 27 and 1."

“You know I come from Grand Valley State University as a wrestler. I wanna go do pro wrestling. I got Brock [Lesnar]. Uncle Brock is right there watching me. I wanna go do all these couple things, but then I have this guy right here acting like a f***ing drug dealer, telling me I can’t go and do this sh**. I wanna go make more money for my family.”

Watch Tony Ferguson's media day session in the video below:

Jake Paul subsequently highlighted Ferguson’s comments and has urged fans to listen to the UFC star. Paul tweeted:

“Don’t listen to me, listen to a UFC fighter, @tonyfergusonXT, who has the courage to speak up. Dana White is a billionaire while fighters are itching and clawing to make ends meet. Dana White the drug dealer.”

Jake Paul, on his return to the professional boxing ring

Jake Paul has been one of the most vocal critics of Dana White and the UFC’s fighter pay. Paul primarily wants them to accord UFC fighters better pay, healthcare, and the freedom to compete in other sports as well.

Meanwhile, White has consistently maintained that only high-profile pugilists receive the lion’s share of boxing revenues while the majority of professional fighters are underpaid.

Paul recently confirmed that his next professional boxing bout will transpire on August 13. The cruiserweight boxer has been lobbying for fights against Mike Tyson or Anderson Silva next, albeit neither matchup has been confirmed. Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson is scheduled to face Michael Chandler in a lightweight MMA bout at UFC 274 on May 7.

