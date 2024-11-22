Jake Paul takes NSFW shots at Oscar De La Hoya over remarks on Mike Tyson's viral bare-back moment

Jake Paul did not hold back as he clapped back at Oscar De La Hoya for his remarks on Mike Tyson's bare-back moment at the Netflix boxing event.

De La Hoya was particularly critical of Paul's win over Tyson. During a recent episode of his hilarious Instagram segment 'Clap Back Thursdays', 'Golden Boy' slammed the fight, calling it scripted, before taking shots at 'Iron Mike' for his bare-back moment backstage, ahead of the fight.

For context, the audience was exposed to an NSFW moment during the Netflix broadcast, when the camera accidentally caught a glimpse of the Tyson's bare-back as he wore nothing but a groin guard during an interview minutes before his fight against Paul.

Suffice it today 'The Problem Child' did not let De La Hoya's disrespect slide. The social media star dug up numerous explicit pictures and one particularly graphic video of the former world champion boxer.

In a now-deleted post on X, Paul uploaded an NSFW video of 'Golden Boy' dancing with his girlfriend in undergarments, writing:

"Oscar De La Hoya speaking on Mike Tyson's a** is interesting."

Shortly after, he posted a collage of De La Hoya seemingly cross-dressed in three different fits, writing:

"Goooooood morning boxing."

Meanwhile, Paul vs. Tyson has reportedly achieved a live gate of $18 million, making it the highest non-Las Vegas boxing gate in the history of the United States.

Oscar De La Hoya urges Jake Paul to face "real fighters"

Oscar De La Hoya was displeased with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. 'Golden Boy' believes 'The Problem Child' paid Tyson to let him win. Naturally, the former world champion now wants to see the internet celebrity face some real tests.

During a recent episode of 'Clap Back Thursdays', De La Hoya urged the 27-year-old to fight real fighters if he was serious about building his career as a boxer:

"I keep telling you if you want to be a real fighter like you say you want to be what are you doing? Who's next Joe Biden? You have to fight real fighters."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments on Jake Paul below:

Paul currently boasts a pro record of 11-1, with wins against the likes of former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley among others.

