Jake Paul vows to protect Full Send reporter Shawny Mack from Nate Diaz - "I'm his bodyguard now, for free"

Nate Diaz better keep his hands off Full Send MMA reporter Shawny Mack, or Jake Paul promises to make the UFC fighter pay.

Mack and Diaz had a run-in backstage at UFC 276, with Nate Diaz slapping Mack over some disrespectful memes the NELK Boys reporter had posted about Diaz's training partner Nick Maximov. While on site to cover the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. press conference, Paul joked with Mack by pretending to slap him during their interview.

Paul and Mack laughed and hugged it out, with Paul saying:

"I'm just kidding, I'm just playing with you. Hey, I'll be your bodyguard. Nate, next time you do that s*** I'm f***ing you up, Nate. This is my boy, all right? Don't touch him ever again. I'mma f*** you up. You get so mad. You get so mad. I'm his bodyguard now, for free. What's good, Nate Diaz. Stop running from me. Get out of your UFC contract, I'mma f*** you up."

Watch Jake Paul call out Nate Diaz below:

Things were a lot more chill for Shawny Mack and the Full Send MMA crew at UFC Long Island, where he interviewed Yair Rodriguez, Shane Burgos, and Matt Schnell without incident. That's an improvement over how his night ended at UFC 276. According to Mack, shortly after Diaz hit him, UFC officials came and escorted him out of the building.

Full Send MMA reporter admits he "probably deserved" Nate Diaz slap

Shawny Mack doesn't seem too bothered about getting slapped by Diaz at UFC 276. In a new episode of The Full Send Podcast, Mack recounted the incident and described it as "free advertising."

As for why Diaz lashed out, Mack said:

"So what happened was he had a training partner, Nick Maximov, who now fights in the UFC. There was a thing going on about Nate fighting Chimaev, and there was a video from TMZ and Diaz is like 'F*** that, fight my boy' and the camera awkwardly pans to Nick Maximov, who wasn't expecting it. So I made a meme about it, and I took the 'Oh no oh no' song, so when the camera panned to Nick Maximov I played the song and zoomed in on Nick Maximov's face ... So you know what, yeah, f***ing right I probably deserved it."

Watch Shawny Mack describe getting slapped by Diaz below:

