"I wanna thank Dillon" - Tyron Woodley explains why he appreciates Dillon Danis for spreading the 'dumba**' no KO clause rumor

Tyron Woodley has explained why he appreciates Dillon Danis for spreading the ‘no KO clause’ rumor regarding his first fight vs. Jake Paul.

Earlier this year, multi-time BJJ world champion and MMA fighter Dillon Danis suggested Tyron Woodley’s pro boxing match against ‘The Problem Child’ was rigged. Danis alleged Jake Paul won the fight because Woodley’s contract contained a ‘no KO clause’ whereby he wasn’t allowed to knock Paul out.

In an appearance on the latest edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley addressed this and stated:

“Why does he [Dillon Danis] become a valid source to anybody? T-Wood continued, “If people wanna talk about stuff, I’m gonna let them talk about it. That’s how the sport works; whether it’s good or bad. Like, I’m not on Jake’s PR team. It ain’t my job to give him credibility and like, make people believe that he’s the real deal; that’s his people. And people who think there was some knockout clause, based upon Danis who – how would he have access to my contract?”

Helwani asked Tyron Woodley if Danis’ no KO clause claim was false. T-Wood explained that as a result of Danis spreading the rumor, Jake Paul and his team announced they’ll pay him (Woodley) an extra $500,000 if he KO’s Paul in the rematch. Jestingly thanking Danis, who's recovering from knee injuries, Woodley said:

“No, but it’s a clause [in the rematch] that says if I knock him out, they give me some extra cheese on my macaroni. And you know what, I wanna thank Dillon, actually, because he made that dumba** remark. Now, son, I get more money.”

Watch Tyron Woodley’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

A win over Tyron Woodley could catapult Jake Paul into a much-discussed dream matchup against Nate Diaz in 2022

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision in their August boxing match. The YouTube megastar was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury this December 18th, but the matchup fell apart this month when Fury sustained a rib injury and chest infection. Woodley stepped in on short notice, agreeing to rematch Paul on the aforementioned date.

The consensus is if Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley on Saturday. Paul’s rivalry with Tommy Fury will resume hotter when Fury returns. There’s also talk of MMA legend Nate Diaz – who has one fight left on his UFC contract – crossing over to box Paul after his next UFC bout.

Edited by Joshua Broom