"I am on a trajectory to become the biggest prizefighter in the world" - Jake Paul wants to be the most recognizable boxer of this generation

Jake Paul continues to shoot for the stars as he prepares to step back into the squared circle this weekend against Tyron Woodley.

After accumulating a 3-0 professional boxing record, it’s become clear for all to see that Jake Paul is serious about carving out a real niche for himself in this particular combat sports space.

Nobody is suggesting that he’s the best boxer of his generation or anything like that, but in terms of the “prizefighter” moniker, he’s definitely on track to keep earning significant money from what he’s doing in the sport.

How big can Jake Paul get?

During an appearance on the Last Stand Podcast in the lead-up to his Woodley fight, Jake Paul spoke about some of his goals and intentions in boxing.

"I am on a trajectory to become the biggest prizefighter in the world. For the kids, I look like Mike Tyson. Your grandpa had Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, your dad had Floyd Mayweather, this generation has Jake Paul."

While Jake Paul himself obviously has to try and believe this if he’s going to keep rising up through the ranks, he’ll also know that an answer such as this is going to frustrate a whole lot of people - and that’s exactly what he wants.

Jake Paul is all about making noise and causing a stir and he can’t do that if people aren’t giving him the time of day. All he needs to do is sit back and watch the madness unfold, and it’s working, because fans are getting louder and louder with their outrage.

They’re begging to see Tyron Woodley put him in his place and they’re happy enough to pay to see it on pay-per-view - again, a solid tactic if their intention is to put money directly into the pocket of Jake Paul.

He can talk about going up against Canelo Alvarez all he wants but it almost certainly isn’t going to happen, and that’s okay. 'The Problem Child' is right where he belongs and even if he loses to Woodley on Sunday, we don’t think he’s going anywhere anytime soon.

