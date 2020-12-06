Jamahal Hill asks UFC to "get with the times" and scrap marijuana testing like the NBA

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill thinks marijuana testing in the promotion should be scrapped. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Hill asserted that suspending fighters for a positive marijuana test is "not necessary."

"Sweet Dreams" stated that UFC needs to follow the NBA's footsteps, after the association announced that they will not be testing players for marijuana during the 2020-21 season.

"Man, I don't know. I guess apparently the NBA is getting with the times and we will be a little bit behind, but we definitely need to catch up because that sh*t is not necessary."

Jamahal Hill had tested positive for marijuana

Jamhal Hill last fought Klidson Abreu in May and the 29-year-old scored an impressive knockout victory over his opponent. However, following a random marijuana test, Hill's win was overturned to no contest and he received a six-month suspension. He was also handed a 15% fine from his earnings against Abreu.

Jamahal Hill Is Going To Be A PROBLEM For The UFC Light Heavyweight Divisionhttps://t.co/K5lDNMAtm9 pic.twitter.com/D4LmMJo0Ww — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 31, 2020

After completing his suspension, Hill will be going up against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Vegas 16. The Chicago native is on a seven-fight win streak and is yet to taste defeat. Hill is 2-0 up in the UFC and will be facing the toughest fight of his career against Saint Preux.

Dana White believes marijuana rules should loosen up

At a media scrum on November 4th, UFC president Dana White said that he is trying to "loosen up" the rules when a fighter tests positive for marijuana.

However, White also stressed on the importance of a marijuana test and added that although the punishment may seem a little harsh, he can't let fighters step into the Octagon high.

“When you’re in competition, you have to test these guys. You can’t let somebody go into the ring high. It just can’t happen. So I don’t know what to do with that. But, yeah, we’re trying to loosen it up, but at the same time you can’t have guys showing up high."

Niko Price was the last big name to have failed the marijuana test. The 31-year-old was fined a whopping $8,500 and also had his fight overturned against Donald Cerrone into a no contest, which was originally a draw.

The Nevada commission has suspended UFC’s Niko Price six months and fined him $8,500 for a positive marijuana test. His draw against Donald Cerrone in September will now be a no contest. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 2, 2020

What is your stance on marijuana testing in the UFC? Sound off in the comments.