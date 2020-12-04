NBA Rumors: League won't test players for marijuana next season

The association could do away with testing players for the consumption of marijuana during the 2020-21 season, as per latest NBA rumors from Ben Dowsett. This wouldn't be an entirely new step for the league though, considering that testing for marijuana was suspended during the seeding games and 2019 NBA Playoffs in Orlando as well. This is likely a move to limit contact points with players in view of the COVID-19 protocols.

Sources say this decision is largely based on COVID safety - just another way of limiting unnecessary contacts.



However, there's also significant expectation from many in the league that the entire marijuana testing program is on the way out in the near future. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) December 3, 2020

With the NBA deciding to forego testing for recreational drugs again, there's this expectation that it could eventually be phased out. The league's stance on the consumption of marijuana is fairly in line with the sentiment of the US in general. As per Esquire, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 15 states, while 20 of them allow its usage in medicinal form.

NBA Rumors: Gauging the NBA's stance on the consumption of marijuana

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

When it comes to the NBA, it must be noted that any changes in policies regarding the use of recreational drugs will have a multifold effect. At the end of the day, it's about ensuring the mental wellness of players. Just a year ago, Commissioner Adam Silver had voiced his concern regarding the same in an interview with Chris Haynes. Silver mentioned:

"One of the things I’ve been talking more about in the last year is mental wellness of our players. And look, some guys are smoking pot just in the same way a guy would take a drink. And it’s like whatever... No big deal. No issue... On the other hand, there’s also guys in the league who are smoking a lot of pot... And that’s where mental wellness comes in."

Dowsett clarified that testing for repeat offenders is still likely to continue and given the above statements, it's not difficult to decipher why.

Important clarification here, per source: The NBA's random marijuana testing program will not run for 20-21, as reported below. However, testing FOR CAUSE - that is, past offenders or those who have given reasonable cause to suspect use - will continue. https://t.co/repVxFL2Ri — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) December 4, 2020

It must be noted that whatever direction the NBA takes with respect to testing protocols for marijuana will also leave an impression on youngsters. And they simply cannot afford to come across as too laid back.

