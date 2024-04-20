Jamahal Hill booked against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303 just days after knockout loss against Alex Pereira

The knockout loss to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 300 hasn't compromised Jamahal Hill's fighting spirit.

'Sweet Dreams' will make a quick turnaround to fight Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303 on June 29. The premier MMA promotion announced the news on Friday.

Interestingly, the announcement comes barely a week after Hill's first-round KO loss to 'Poatan'.

Hill (12-2 and 1 NC) is a former light heavyweight champion holding wins against the likes of Glover Teixeira, Thiago Santos, and Johnny Walker, among others.

An Achilles tendon rupture last year brought his title reign to a premature end, and his attempt to regain the belt against Pereira didn't go his way. Currently ranked No.3 in the division, 'Sweet Dreams' is now making up for lost time.

However, a win against the 'The War Horse' alone is unlikely to earn him an immediate crack at the belt.

Rountree Jr. (13-5) holds the No.8 spot on the 205-pound ladder. He is currently on a five-fight win streak and boasts wins against some notable contenders, including former title challenger Anthony Smith.

A win against Hill will undoubtedly elevate him to the division's top tier. A notable win after that might even put him in the title picture.

'The War Horse' is a knockout artist much like his opponent and holds nine KO wins to his name. He has finished four of his last five fights via knockout.

UFC 303 will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and feature the comeback of Conor McGregor against Michael Chandler.

Khalil Rountree Jr. wasn't Jamahal Hill's first choice for his next fight

While Khalil Rountree Jr. has been confirmed as Jamahal Hill's next opponent, he was far from 'Sweet Dreams's' first choice for his comeback. Following his loss to Alex Pereira, Hill called out former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in a post on X.

Unlike 'Sweet Dreams', Prochazka had a great night at UFC 300. He delivered a second-round TKO over Aleksandar Rakic on the prelims to get back in the win column.